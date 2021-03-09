On March 8, the Healdsburg City Council held their first goal setting session of the 2021-22 fiscal year and while several of the goals and sub priorities and initiatives identified last year were delayed or affected by COVID-19, the council discussed several other projects and priorities that they’d like to add to the current catalog of goals. The long list of goals and outcomes make up the city’s comprehensive five-year strategic plan, which has seven strategic initiatives.
The top priorities and goals that were discussed included:
● Revisiting the city’s growth management ordinance to consider refinements to the ordinance.
● Launching a downtown density housing study and a south area entry plan, and commercial land use study.
● Exploring ways to foster economic diversification.
● Increasing electric vehicle (EV) charger infrastructure and exceeding state greenhouse gas reduction and carbon neutrality and renewable energy goals while creating obtainable and timely climate goals.
● Homing in on a regional plan to address homelessess and restarting the community housing committee.
● Investing in city council interpretation and community outreach to marginalized communities.
● Creating a socioeconomic equity commission.
● Creating a city community wildfire protection plan and identifying full time emergency operation center staff.
● Addressing the need for more early childhood care and preschool options.
● Identifying a more solid funding mechanism for the community services fund.
● Creating a bike pump track for kids.
The aim of the almost four-hour long session wasn’t to set these goals in stone, rather it was to take the council’s temperature on the current goals and to reflect on the progress of those goals, and to discuss new goals they’d want to add in.
A little bit of background on goal setting
Before the council could discuss what goals and projects they may want to change for the new fiscal year and what goals and initiatives they might want to add, Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay provided a report on the status of the 2020-21 fiscal year goals.
On March 9, 2020, council met to discuss their ideas and city staff ideas on what goals and outcomes they wanted to focus on for the 2020-21 year that would align with their strategic initiative.
The strategic initiative has seven initiatives and each initiative is supported by five or more goals.
The seven initiatives include: establish proactive land use policies to promote economic diversity and managed growth, environmental stewardship, address affordable housing, infrastructure and facilities, provide effective governance, public safety and provide resident-driven community services.
At the time of last year’s meeting it was decided to have the council come back to the topic at a later date to approve the year’s goals and outcomes, however with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, council did not return to the subject. The council eventually did return to the discussion in August of 2020 and adopted the goals.
The goals suggested at the March meeting that were later adopted included objectives such as completing the South Entry Area Plan, completing a zoning and density study of downtown, providing carbon-free and renewable energy sources, implementing the housing action plan, viewing options for amending the growth management ordinance (GMO) and improving local city streets among a number of other goals.
“The work that the council adopted last year happened in the midst of a pandemic that’s continued a lot longer than I for one thought it would, so that’s impacted our work plan in a big way,” Kay said.
In terms of the goals in the economic diversity and sustainable growth initiative, Kay said the city has researched costs for the city housing element update and downtown density study goals, but they still need to assemble the funds for the project.
“This is a truly mandatory task. The city is obligated to update its housing element like every other city and so we will,” Kay said.
For the “streamlining the city one-stop permitting center” goal, Kay said the city has worked on that especially in light of COVID and having to issue permits virtually and create a permit drop box.
In terms of the “address economic diversity” goal, Kay said the city can still explore the process for allowing cannabis sales in the city, however, council members said they want to look at economic diversification beyond cannabis and tourism related fields.
They stressed that they want to look at economic diversification that includes jobs with a diverse array of income levels, however, they said they’re still willing to have a conversation about cannabis sometime in the near future.
Kay then brought up the goal to have a council study session on whether to amend the land use code to reflect a reduction in hospitality. Most council members said they would not be interested in pursuing this due to the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on the local tourism industry.
“I would definitely not be interested in looking at restricting codes for tourism. I would however, would like to see us look at density and looking into downtown and doing more housing in that area,” said Mayor Evelyn Mitchell.
Councilmember Skylaer Palacios said she’d still be interested in discussing tourism-related land use restrictions but she’d like to know more specifics on the matter and which hotels would come into play.
The goal of creating a south entry area plan hasn’t been realized yet. The general consensus from the council was that they’re still very much interested in working towards that goal.
More goals and outcomes have been completed under the environmental stewardship initiative.
For the “exceeding SB 100’s timeline for providing carbon-free and renewable energy” goal, the city has completed the large floating solar array project and is finalizing a hydro power purchase agreement to increase the amount of renewable energy in the city. They’re also working with the Northern California Power Association to identify additional cost-effective renewable energy contracts.
For the increasing landfill diversion goal, the city has hired a waste specialist through Recology, plus the city has received a grant for a can recycling unit and anticipates installing it this year. The bike parking goal was supposed to come to council in January but is currently on hold awaiting a funding source. Bike wayfinding projects are also on hold as well as the Healdsburg Avenue improvement project, although applications for funds and grants for this are pending.
Under the expanding affordable housing opportunities initiative, the city has completed the baseline survey of multifamily housing, however, the completion of the regional homelessness plan has been delayed due to COVID. For the discussion of the GMO goal, the city still has to return to council with options for exploring ways of possibly tweaking the GMO.
For the “maintain and improve infrastructure and facilities initiative,” the city has resumed design and construction for the 3 North Street farmers market pavilion project, which is being funded by the Foley family. Construction is expected to start sometime this spring. The city is also continuously working on pavement and streets improvement and the extension of the Foss Creek Pathway is underway.
In regard to the “provide effective governance” initiative, the city has made some headway in working on the related goals. The city recently completed the Measure V survey and in terms of nailing down translation services Kay said the city is working with Corazón Healdsburg to create a translation services contract. To help foster transparency with the city budget Kay said the city is utilizing a tool called OpenGov, a software that helps streamline the budget publication process making it easier for folks to read and navigate the budget and related documents.
Kay said city staff is also working on developing a city council agenda item to discuss broader community equity concepts.
For public safety, city staff is working on the plans for the Montage fire substation and Kay said the funding for grading the substation site. The goal of developing an equitable policing model is also underway with the current recruitment process for a licensed clinical social worker community liaison officer. At a previous city council meeting Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke said applicants are being interviewed for the position and they hope to have someone in the role by May.
Lastly for the community services initiative, Kay said the Badger Park update and river access and Montage Park projects are all in the works. Work to improve access to Fitch Mountain is ongoing but is delayed and work to update the city arts and culture master plan is being done (the city is hosting a series of virtual arts and culture master plan workshops this week).
The council then discussed the goals they’d like to see continued work on and proposed a few new goals and ideas.
Mitchell said she’d love to revisit the GMO and agreed with her colleagues that looking at homelessness regionally is a top priority. She also agreed that the city needs to continue to work towards getting translation services for city related meetings and city council meetings.
She added that she’d like to see the city update their emergency preparedness plan and would like the city to explore options for a more solid funding plan for the city’s community services fund, which has been hit hard since it’s mostly funded by dwindling Transient Occupancy Tax dollars.
Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez said he’d also be interested in seeing where refinements could be made to the city’s GMO in relation to the Mill District. The GMO, which was approved by Healdsburg voters, limits the amount of housing that can be completed in a certain period of time.
He said he’d also like to see more electric vehicle charger infrastructure and a regional look at homelessness. Jimenez said he’d also be keen to restart the community housing committee (CHC).
“They were shelved a few years ago. It’s a working group that will help inform the housing element and so the selection process around the CHC is important because we want to make sure it’s as diverse as possible so it reflects our community today versus how it looked years ago,” Jimenez said. “Currently as it stands, I think being on the North County Task Force for Homelessness is something that’s important in terms of looking at homelessness regionally.”
He added that an important goal to focus on is to provide purposeful, real time translation services through an equity lens.
Councilmember Ariel Kelley had a lot of new goals and ideas.
For providing effective governance, Kelley said she’d like to try to have virtual coffee with the city meetings, and or neighborhood specific virtual meetings, both of which the city used to hold frequently in-person prior to the pandemic.
She said she’d also like a more robust community engagement process around the city budget and Measure V before it comes before the council for approval. She said it would be good to have workshops and ask the community what their priorities are for the city budget.
For public safety, Kelley said she’d like the city to develop its own community wildfire protection plan, engage more in chipper programs and obtain dedicated emergency operations center staff. In terms of housing she would like to take a look at housing density and housing studies not just downtown but in other key areas such as in the Healdsburg Avenue corridor. She agreed that the city should reignite the community housing committee and suggested exploring options for getting an electric bike share fleet and a comprehensive plan to meet and exceed climate goals.
She also suggested making addressing preschool and early childhood care a goal and lifting the ban on food trucks in the city, however, other council members weren’t keen on making that a goal and said food trucks may take away business from local restaurants and eateries, many of which are already struggling.
Palacios also suggested addressing preschool and early child care needs and advocated for the creation of a socioeconomic equity commission.
“I would like to see added as goal a specific way to address equity in our community. In my perception I do feel like having commission on equity would be the best way to do it… If we were to have a social and economic equity commission, which we need to have in my opinion because our local economy has been built on the backs of immigrants and we don’t do enough to uplift our Latino communities and other residents of color, I’d be more than happy to do a presentation. I was looking at the social and economic committee that was implemented in Vermont in Montpelier. They actually had an equity assessment and I think that could be something we look into as well,” Palacios said.
Councilmember David Hagele’s goals echoed his colleagues' goals, however, he added that he would like the city to have a bike pump track for kids, an item he’s been pushing for for a while.
To view the goal setting session in its entirety, visit: healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/SplitView.aspx?Mode=Video&MeetingID=2051&Format=Agenda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.