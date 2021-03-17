Available room nights and self-assessment revenue from lodgings dipped drastically in 2020 for the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District (HTID.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has severely disabled the tourism and hotel industry, the HTID is hopeful that bookings for 2021 will look much better than 2020.
Tom Nelson of the HTID provided an annual HTID report to the Healdsburg City Council at their regular meeting on March 15.
Nelson explained how the HTID was formed and how it was affected by the ongoing pandemic.
“It was formed in 2013 and it was authorized by the Healdsburg City Council to allow the loading properties to collect a 2% self-assessment (in addition to the Transient Occupancy Tax) to each dollar collected for overnight stays lasting less than 30 days,” Nelson said.
Those dollars are voluntarily collected by the lodging properties to fund marketing efforts designed to attract overnight visitors. Sixty percent of those dollars funds marketing campaign,
22.5% funds district development, 10% funds Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce administration, 5% is set aside for contingency and 2.5% funds city administration needs.
The HTID agreement was renewed in 2017 to begin a five-year period starting in 2018. Twenty-nine properties are currently part of the district and Montage Healdsburg was added in 2020.
“The fires of 2019 were followed by the pandemic, which reversed our growth trend and debilitated our abilities to market Healdsburg effectively. Like many businesses post pandemic, we’re being forced to downsize, get innovative and partner wherever we can to achieve the goals we’ve been charged with,” Nelson said.
Due to several stay-at-home orders throughout 2020, available room nights when down from nearly 250,000 in 2019 to 150,000 in 2020.
“We will not regain our 2019 level until 2022,” Nelson said.
Self-assessment revenue also sharply declined.
In 2018-19 around $700,000 was collected in lodging self-assessment revenue. In 2019-20 over $500,000 was collected, yet in 2020-21 revenue only amounted to a little over $400,000, according to the HTID report.
Also due to the pandemic, the HTID wasn’t able to distribute the overnight stay funds. According to Nelson, the HTID has a $147,000 balance in their account and they plan on collecting an additional $180,000 through the 2021 calendar year.
“Looking to the future we can confidently state at this date, barring unforeseen changes in our environment, that we’re seeing an upsurge in confidence in bookings in 2021. Very soon after the shelter in place was lifted, we launched a marketing campaign in the Bay Area to reach what we believe is a pent-up demand from visitors who want to get out of the house,” Nelson said.
To learn more about the HTID and their work, visit: https://www.healdsburg.com/htid/.
Flag policy
During the March 15 regular meeting the Healdsburg City Council directed city staff to come back with a draft flag policy that addresses what various flags could be flown and when flags would fly at half-mast.
Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez had asked to bring the flag topic back to council for discussion.
“I brought up this item back in January because I identified that the city of Healdsburg did not have an existing flag policy and so what I wanted to offer to my fellow council members tonight was to frame a conversation that could come back at a later point for consideration,” Jimenez said.
He said he believes it’s important to identify a procedure that outlines when flags are lowered for half-mast. He also wants to look at what future policy procedures look like around the inclusion of other flags, such as the Pride Flag, which he would like to be raised for the month of June on a regular basis.
City attorney Samantha Zutler said one of the advantages of having a flag policy is it gives the council the opportunity to make decisions on procedures that determine which flags are flown and when.
“I reviewed a bunch of policies in preparing for this item and there seems to be a few different ways to do it. One (option) is every time a request comes in (to fly a certain flag) it goes to the full council, another is every time a request comes in it goes to the mayor, and another is there’s just a list of the flags in the policy that the council agrees upon in advance. Most policies are pretty straight forward,” Zutler said.
Councilmember Ariel Kelley agreed with Jimenez and said Healdsburg should have its own flag policy in place.
“I think it’s been an issue in the past where we haven’t had one in place and then we’d have to say no, which I was definitely frustrated by at the time. My feeling would be that we would have a list of appropriate flags brought back from staff to review and approve. I would love to see a situation where if someone did have a request to have a flag put up that’s not on that list that it would go to the city manager with advice and guidance by the mayor,” Kelley said.
Councilmember Hagele said the list of flags shouldn’t be too broad and if there’s a different request or if someone wants to submit something different then it would be fair to come before the entire city council for discussion.
“I absolutely support getting something on the books that’s official,” he said.
This item will return to council at a later date.
