Mayor signs letter reaffirming commitment to ensuring BIPOC community feels safe, protected, supported
On the eve of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration, Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell read a statement at the start of the Jan. 19, Healdsburg City Council Meeting, condemning the violent insurrection that occurred at the Capitol just two weeks ago.
“Tonight, before we start our meeting, I think it is important to recognize the magnitude of the events that have been occurring in Washington D.C. over these past few weeks and so I’d like to read you a statement.”
Mitchell continued, “We all watched in horror as domestic terrorists attacked our Capitol and tried to stop the Constitutionally-mandated peaceful transition of power, a direct attack on our democracy. As more information comes to light we are seeing that this was indeed an organized attack on government directly encouraged by (former) President Trump. His actions must have consequences.”
Mitchell applauded the bipartisan majority in the House for impeaching Trump for his acts of violence and sedition and implored the Senate to convict him.
“He should be blocked from holding office ever again. The justice system should then rightfully determine the legal consequences of his actions.”
Mitchell, along with other local officials, said she signed a letter to the community condemning the deadly coup. The letter also affirms her commitment to ensure that all people in Sonoma County — specifically to the Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) community — are safe, protected and supported.
“I support the first amendment rights of any resident but cannot tolerate continued threats and intimidation directed toward our communities of color here in Sonoma County. I personally signed a letter to the community along with other elected officials and law enforcement officials to condemn the violence on Jan. 6 and to commit to ensure that all people in Sonoma County, specifically of the BIPOC community, are safe, protected and supported. These values are all the more significant this week as we reflect and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.,” Mitchell said.
Additionally, Mitchell said that she and Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez will be sending a letter to Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, thanking him for his vote to impeach Trump and offering their support in any actions he may take to bring Trump and others to justice.
“We look forward to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris tomorrow. It will be a time of renewal for our country,” Mitchell said Tuesday night.
Following her statement Mitchell invited her fellow council members to comment on the matter if they so desired.
Jimenez thanked Mitchell for taking the lead on issuing the statement on behalf of the city of Healdsburg.
He also said it is important to note that never in the history of our country did the confederate flag ever go into the Capitol.
“Seeing the behavior of citizens in acts of sedition and treason were alarming, specifically to our communities of color and specifically to BIPOC congress members. We condemn this violence. This violence doesn’t represent the values that we have here in Healdsburg,” Jimenez said.
Councilmember Skylaer Palacious then also made a statement.
“As a person of color growing up in Healdsburg I can say that there are people that hold these beliefs and they have a right to. As recently as just a few months ago I saw someone wearing a confederate flag sweater at the Splash in Healdsburg so people are going to think what they are going to think and that is their choice and that is their right,” Palacios said. “I will quote myself from an article that I wrote to the Sonoma Gazette back in September called racist anonymous. ‘There are four commonly held perceptions of racism, those who love it and do everything in their power to sustain it, those who don’t think it’s a problem and will not do anything to change it, those who do think it’s a problem and will not do anything to change it, and those who know it’s a problem and are actively changing it. I just want members of the public to know that I am aware that it is a problem and I will do everything in my power to actively change it.”
Palacios said she intends to bring up a racial justice and equity commission possibility to input into the city’s goal setting session in March.
“I know acknowledgment is definitely one step, then taking action is the next and I definitely intend to take action,” Palacios said.
Councilmember Ariel Kelley said she wholeheartedly supports what Mitchell and her fellow council members have said tonight.
“Seeing last week’s events unfold on the news was incredibly upsetting to see people across our country descend our nation’s capital in such a violent way. I was moved to tears and to see people wearing T-shirts not only with the confederate flag, but with derogatory comments towards the Holocaust and Jews in our country who died in the Holocaust really underscores the work, education, and outreach and bridge building that needs to continue to happen in our country and the healing that needs to continue and I want to join Councilmember Palacios in saying that I am dedicated to acknowledging that racism is an issue here and across the country, but also that I want to work to build bridges within our community and educate and create high levels of tolerance and to be a community that really stands for all, but especially those who are being called out in this moment of crisis in our community, we stand with you now and always,” Kelley said.
Councilmember David Hagele, who has gone to D.C. several times as a council member, said it was shocking to see what unfolded on that day.
“Seeing the destruction there’s a lack of respect for the history and just for the institutions… and as I look to tomorrow I am hopeful for a more unified country,” Hagele said.
Unification and coming together as a unified country was a large part of the sentiment in President Biden’s inauguration address Wednesday morning.
“This is a very diverse country and just like Healdsburg is a very diverse community with different perspectives, life experiences and struggles that brought us here to this moment in time, we collectively look toward the future and we also need to look toward our neighbors and reach out a hand and build on the positive spirit that inspires us to look to a brighter future and despite everything that’s happened I am hopeful as we look forward for our country and for our community as well,” Hagele concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.