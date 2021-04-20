The city of Healdsburg’s annual goal setting session and process is almost wrapped up.
Healdsburg city council members provided a final round of input on the drafted list of goals, which include big-picture items such as addressing homelessness; completing the housing element and meeting regional housing needs requirements; addressing equity and inclusion; creating a bold climate action plan; and supporting economic diversity, during a special goal setting workshop on April 14.
“Timing wise, these are our goals for the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1 and runs for 12 months. A lot of this is carried over from the current fiscal year that we’re in. The council last year set goals and then of course we had a pandemic and that made everything complicated,” said Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay.
The city held its first goal setting session in early March and discussed several projects and priorities that they’d like to add to the current catalog of goals. The long list of goals and outcomes make up the city’s comprehensive five-year strategic plan.
The top priorities and goals that were discussed during the March 8 goal setting workshop include:
● Revisiting the city’s growth management ordinance to consider refinements to the ordinance.
● Launching a downtown density housing study and a south area entry plan, and commercial land use study.
● Exploring ways to foster economic diversification.
● Increasing electric vehicle (EV) charger infrastructure and exceeding state greenhouse gas reduction and carbon neutrality and renewable energy goals while creating obtainable and timely climate goals.
● Homing in on a regional plan to address homelessess and restarting the community housing committee.
● Investing in city council interpretation and community outreach to marginalized communities.
● Creating a socioeconomic equity commission.
● Creating a city community wildfire protection plan and identifying full time emergency operation center staff.
● Addressing the need for more early childhood care and preschool options.
● Identifying a more solid funding mechanism for the community services fund.
● Creating a bike pump track for kids.
From these ideas and priorities, Kendal Flint, the city’s goal setting consultant, and city staff worked on drafting an updated list of goals for the new fiscal year.
“We’ve reviewed this draft at the staff level with an eye toward capacity. We don’t want to put together a list of goals that’s more than we can achieve in a 12-month period. I can tell you what we have currently is ambitious, but reasonable,” Kay said.
Flint, who also moderated the second goal setting session, discussed the key takeaways from the first session that they incorporated into the draft.
“At the end of the day there were four subject areas that were of keen interest to the council based on our last study session. One with regard to housing and making sure that you’re able to meet the goals related to your housing element. There were also very big questions about diversity, equity and inclusion and making sure that you have ways that can actually implement policies and make that happen,” Flint said. “We also talked about climate action … The public works department and city has a number of initiatives that are already on track. The fourth (item) was homelessness and the issues around that. In a number of cases, we talked about setting up study sessions and other opportunities for staff to come back and let the council know what is being accomplished at this point, and based on that information direct staff to move in a specific direction or take additional action. This also applies to things like the Growth Management Ordinance (GMO).”
She said there was no real consensus about what we want to do in regard to revisiting the GMO.
The GMO limits the amount of housing that can be built in a certain number of years and while it works in preventing large growth and sprawl, it can make it difficult to complete affordable housing or other housing projects.
“There was also the idea of really focusing on the housing element update, which is a requirement in California state law, and with that, resurrecting and making sure there is a project driven community housing committee,” Flint said.
“I wanted to draw your attention to walkability as well as those downtown parklets. One of the things that we saw was the desire from council to really make sure there are opportunities for businesses to be successful, but also to figure out a way to take advantage of the welcoming downtown area to make that more successful,” she continued.
For environmental stewardship, Flint said there weren’t a lot of changes to those related goals, however, there was a direction to staff to prepare a specific plan to support infrastructure improvements and pilot programs to support electric charging stations and making sure that affordable housing sites have them as well.
As is the case with first drafts, there were some additions and alterations recommendations by the city council.
Councilmember Ariel Kelley expressed the need for a south area entry plan for the southern area of town and south of the Russian River memorial bridge.
She said she would like to see a specific and measurable goal that is time bound and Mayor Evelyn Mitchell and Councilmember David Hagele agreed.
Kelley also said she’d like to have a conversation on cannabis sooner rather than later and her fellow council members agreed. Hagele said an initial conversation to discuss the logistics and scope of it would be good.
In terms of environmental stewardship, Councilmember Skylaer Palacios said she would like to make a stronger stance on making a climate action group, especially now as the state and the county is heading into a drought.
Hagele said having forums and or town halls on water conservation might be helpful. He added that the more bike parking and wayfinding that’s available the better.
Larry Zimmer, the city’s public works director, said the wayfinding project and funding for the project is ready to go, but staff timing has been an issue. He said they’re also working on installing bike parking spots within city facilities however, they have bring the item before the council first.
Kelley added that there also needs to be more clear and resolute language on goals to accomplish for climate action. Kelley would like to have a conversation on this and suggested having a presentation on climate action and environmental stewardship from either the Northern California Power Agency or the Regional Climate Protection Authority.
Regarding housing and the GMO, Hagele expressed interest in wanting to garner feedback from the community on the current GMO.
In regard to downtown and walkability, Kelley thought it would be a good idea to eventually get a retractable road barrier for when the city does street closures, mainly on Plaza Street, for events or activities.
For equity and inclusion, Palacios reiterated her desire for a socioeconomic equity commission and suggested the city hold town halls led by experts on the matter.
Kelley agreed and said the meetings should not be held for the sake of meeting, but to get an actionable item in plane such as an equity action plan, a committee, or equity training.
Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez said it is important to start a dialogue.
Jimenez and Palacios were also in favor of starting an ad hoc committee — with Jimenez and Palacios serving on the committee — on the subject and after a motion and a unanimous vote by council the committee was formed right then and there.
Regarding transparency and effective governance, Kelley brought up the idea that once council meetings go back to being held at city hall, that they continue to make the meetings available virtually.
After hearing all of the suggestions and changes, Flint said she will assess the points that were brought up and update the draft list of goals.
The goal setting topic will return to an upcoming city council meeting where it will likely be placed on the consent calendar. If council members want to make further changes to the goals, they can pull the item from the calendar to discuss the desired changes prior to approving it.
