At its next meeting on Feb. 1, the Healdsburg City Council will receive an update on the city’s Marketspace/parklets program and will consider adopting a resolution authorizing vehicle restrictions on Plaza Street between Center Street and the senior center parking lot.
The council will receive a COVID-19 update from city manager Jeff Kay and will receive a report on the process for the city’s water and wastewater rate study.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
Recognitions, city manager report
To kick off Monday’s meeting the council will issue a proclamation recognizing city staff for their efforts and dedication in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay will give an update on COVID-19 and local case rates as well as vaccination efforts.
Kay will also provide an update on the arts and culture, parks, river access and connectivity master planning process.
Old business
There’s no new business or public hearings so the council will jump straight to old business.
Marketspace program/parklets and open streets
City staff is recommending that city council retain the current street closure of Plaza Street between Center and the Senior Center parking lot through Dec. 31, 2021 and leave the remainder of Plaza Street open for vehicle traffic and parking in areas that are not occupied by parklets.
There are no recommended or proposed changes for the marketspace/parklets program.
In mid-2020 the city launched the marketspace program, which allows businesses to apply for an outdoor activity permit to create a parklet on a sidewalk or in a parking space.
Later that year the city council OK’d an additional initiative — the open streets program, which closed Plaza Street between Healdsburg Avenue and Center Street and between Center and East streets to allow for expanded outdoor service for restaurants and retail.
The parklets program was more well-received than the open streets program. A total of 38 outdoor activity permits were issued to local merchants according to the agenda item report.
22 were for parklets, four were for sidewalk use, nine were for loading zones and three were for other right-of-way uses.
The open streets initiative has been less popular namely among retailers. Store owners from Outlander and Rainsong Shoes expressed being discontent with the program, saying the street closure negatively affected their businesses by taking away prime parking spots in front of their stores.
Some also said they saw decreased foot traffic and expressed concern that the street closure, which included setting up tents and tables and chairs, went underutilized and was an eyesore.
In October, merchants like Rainsong Shoes and Outlander urged the city council to reconsider the street closure.
The few stores on Plaza Street in support of the closure are Duke’s and Seasons and former Healdsburg Interim City Manager David Kiff had previously cited that Duke’s seemed to be doing well with the closure.
According to Tribune archives, Ronnie Kemper, the owner of Rainsong Shoes, said while she wants Duke’s and Seasons to succeed, she thinks they could create their own parklet space with tables in front of their own stores just as other restaurants have done with the special parklets outdoor use permit program.
Water and wastewater rate study
Council will hear a report on how the water and wastewater rate study will be conducted.
On Sept. 21, 2020 the city council adopted a resolution approving a professional services agreement with Hildebrand Consulting for a water and wastewater rate increase study.
The rate study will include multi-year financial plans, an update to the cost of service analysis, and an update to the existing water and wastewater rate structures.
“The study will apply methodologies that are aligned with industry standard practices for rate setting as laid out in the American Water Works Association (AWWA) M1 Manual, and all applicable law, including California Constitution Article XIII D, Section 6(b), commonly known as Proposition 218. Proposition 218 has both procedural requirements, whereby property owners need to be given the opportunity to protest against any proposed increase to rates, and substantive requirements, whereby the proposed rates need to reflect the cost of providing service to ratepayers,” according to the agenda item report.
The results of the rate study will then be presented to the council at a future meeting.
How to view the meeting
To view the agenda visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2048&Inline=True
To join the meeting by computer, tablet, or mobile device:
1. Go to https://zoom.us/joinand type in the Webinar ID: 82909739766or follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82909739766(Pre-registration for the meeting is not required.)
2. Fill in your full name, verify you are not a robot (if required), and click “Join”.
3. If the meeting host has started the Webinar, you should join automatically. If the meeting host has not started the Webinar, remain in the Webinar and it will start shortly.
To join by phone:
1. Dial 669-900-9128 or 253-215-8782 or 346-248-7799.
2. Enter the meeting ID: 829 0973 9766and press # #.
3. If the meeting host has started the meeting, you should join automatically. If the meeting host has not started the meeting, remain in the meeting and it will start shortly.
To submit a public comment by computer, tablet, or mobile device click the “Raise hand” icon in the bottom center of the screen. The hand icon will place you in line to speak.
