At their next meeting on March 1 the Healdsburg City Council will receive a city street speed survey update and will consider an ordinance, for first reading only, that would alter several speed limits around town.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to extend the first repayment date of the city’s small business sustainability loan program and a staff recommendation for the council to approve new electric energy efficiency goals for the period of 2022 to 2031.
Prior to the regular city council meeting the council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss the city’s Measure V survey results. The Measure V survey asks residents how they’d like the Measure V half-cent sales tax revenue to be spent locally.
The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
City manager report and old business
Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay will start the meeting off with a COVID-19 case rate and vaccine report.
There are no public hearings slated for Monday’s meeting so the council will then move on to old business.
In response to businesses struggling with the COVID-19 shelter in place order the city launched a small business (SBS) loan program in April 2020. $600,000 from the Measure V fund was allocated to the program and up to $15,000 was offered to small brick and mortar businesses with six to 25 full time employees.
Loans were awarded to over 90 applicants with over 50% of the loans tentatively awarded to microbusinesses with five or less full-time employees.
The loan program’s first repayment date is scheduled for May 1, 2021. City staff is recommending that the first repayment date be extended to Nov. 1, 2021 due to the ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19.
“Due to the ongoing impacts the Stay-at-Home orders have had on our business community and the uncertainty that most businesses still face during this pandemic, staff believes that it is important to continue to assist local businesses by delaying the first repayment date for the SBS Loans to Nov. 1,” the agenda item packet states.
Speed limit survey and ordinance
Following several engineering and traffic studies city engineers are proposing speed limit changes on five street segments in Healdsburg.
Three street segments are proposed to increase by 5 mph, one street segment is proposed to decrease by 5 mph and the other street segment is proposed to decrease by 10 mph.
The proposed changes are as follows:
-Chiquita Road between Highway 101 and Grove Street, 25 mph increased to 30 mph
-Front Street between Mason Street and Healdsburg Avenue, 25 mph increased to 30 mph
-Healdsburg Avenue between Exchange Street and Front Street, 25 mph increased to 30 mph
-Grove Street between Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, 35 mph decreased to 30 mph
-Kinley Drive between Westside Road and Magnolia Drive South, 45 mph decreased to 35 mph
Additionally, Healdsburg Avenue along the frontage of The Healdsburg School is not currently marked as a school zone because the current posted speed is 25 mph, however, because the updated traffic survey requires a 30 mph speed limit for the area the city will install pavement markings and street signage along this segment of Healdsburg Avenue indicating that there is a 25 mph school zone when children are present.
If approved, these changes will have no impact to the city’s General Fund, however, there will be minor expenses to the streets fund in order to purchase and install new speed limit signs and changed conditions signs.
Electric energy efficiency goals
The city council will also consider approving the proposed annual and cumulative electric energy efficiency goals for 2022 to 2031.
California Senate Bill 1037, which was signed into law in 2005, established several important policies on energy efficiency and among the many provisions of the law is a statewide commitment to cost-effective and feasible energy efficiency, with the expectation that all utilities consider energy efficiency before investing in other resources to meet demand.
An assembly bill in 2021 added to these policies by requiring the establishment of 10-year energy efficiency targets on a quadrennial basis according to the agenda item report.
For this current energy efficiency goal update, city staff is proposing annual electric energy efficiency targets of 0.40% of the city’s total projected electric load in 2022, decreasing to 0.15% in 2031.
According to the agenda item report, “The goals are market potential savings based on ‘net’ savings rather than ‘gross’ savings. This means they do not include the energy savings that would have occurred in the absence of utility incentives, and therefore most accurately reflect the energy efficiency savings attributable to Healdsburg’s programs.”
Some years the city has far exceeded its annual goals, whereas in some years the target was not achieved. Despite missing some goals, from 2016 to 2020 the average annual savings was 563 megawatt hour (MWH) per year. The average target was 532 MWH per year.
How to watch the meeting
To watch the 4 p.m. Measure V survey discussion, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81872320503
To watch the regular city council meeting at 6 p.m., visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83046592094, or join the Zoom by typing in the webinar ID: 830 4659 2094 .
To submit a public comment, click the “raise hand” icon at the center bottom of the screen and wait for your name to be called.
To view the agenda packet, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2059&Inline=True
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.