The Healdsburg City Council has a full agenda of proclamations and presentations for its next regular meeting scheduled for Monday, April 5 at 6 p.m.
The council will issue several proclamations, one recognizing April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awarness Month and one recognizing April as Volunteer Appreciation Month, which will also be recognized by issuing the annual Marie Sparks Memorial Volunteer Award.
In terms of presentations, the Healdsburg Fire Department will provide their annual fire department update and Healdsburg Community Services staff will provide an update and recommendation regarding the city’s temporary parklet program.
The meeting will be held via Zoom.
Presentations
Monday’s meeting will kick off with the reading of a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
According to the proclamation, Verity — Sonoma County’s rape crisis, trauma and healing center — worked with over 1,000 sexual assault survivors in Sonoma County in 2020.
According to the proclamation and national research, one in five women will be raped at some point in their lifetime and nearly half of all women will experience some form of sexual violence. One in 17 men will be raped at some point in their lifetime and one in five men will experience some form of sexual violence according to national research.
“The city of Healdsburg strongly supports the efforts of Verity, and encourages every resident to actively engage in public and private efforts to end sexual violence, including conversations about what sexual violence is, how to prevent it, how to help survivors of all backgrounds connect with crucial counseling and other support services, and how every segment of our society can work together to better address sexual violence,” the city proclamation states.
The month of April is also Volunteer Appreciation Month, and the city will issue a proclamation and name a new Marie Sparks Memorial Volunteer Award winner.
This years’ award winner is Denni “Denny” Stead, a longtime member of the Healdsburg Kiwanis Club.
Over the years Stead has led many fundraising efforts and projects, including the Kiwanis Christmas tree lot, which raises $100,000 annually for Healdsburg youth scholarships.
He also volunteers with the Wildlife Rescue Center, is an active member of the Kiwanis Club Outreach and spearheads the local “Toys for Tots” program and the dictionary for third graders initiative.
City reports
In addition to proclamations and presentations, City Manager Jeff Kay will provide an update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts and the Healdsburg Fire Department will provide their annual departmental report.
New business
New business items include appointments to the City Selection Committee and the Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Association Board of Directors, and the consideration of a new recommendation from the Healdsburg Community Services Department to extend the parklets program to fall 2022.
For the appointments item, the council will review numerous letters of interest for the various boards and commissions and by motion, direct the mayor or her alternate on how to vote at the City Selection Committee and Sonoma County Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Association Board meeting on April 8, 2021 via Zoom.
Regarding the parklet program, Healdsburg Community Services Facilities and Event Supervisor Matt Milde will make a recommendation to the city council to extend the parklets program to the fall of 2022.
Currently the program is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
According to community services staff, the extension would create greater guidance and design standards on parklets, create a more formal inspection mechanism, provide an opportunity to create more aesthetically pleasing parklets and, most importantly, would allow local businesses to recoup from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parklet program, which allows businesses to apply for a temporary outdoor activities permit, was launched in June of 2020 with the goal of giving businesses the opportunity to operate outside in a time when indoor businesses and dining was tightly restricted due to the pandemic.
With the permit businesses can use a public right of way, such as a sidewalk or a parking spot, to build a parklet for outdoor dining, retail, or outdoor exercise.
The new staff recommendation comes following a Feb. 1, 2020 Healdsburg City Council meeting when the council directed staff to return with a plan for an extended parklet program.
Since then, community services staff have been researching what other cities have done with parklet programs, how to incorporate best practices, discussing concerns, preparing updated program guidelines and developing a list of program considerations.
“We’ve been working on a (plan) framework and what’s going into this framework is some of the research we’ve done on other cities, trying to incorporate best practices, we’ve discussed a lot of issues and concerns that came from that and we developed a list of considerations. These are things that we need to keep in mind if the program gets extended,” Milde said during a parklet community meeting held on March 30.
After considering the proposal the council could choose to extend the program by adopting a resolution authorizing the temporary extension for outdoor activities and encroachment for businesses operating in the public right of way.
Or, the council could ask city staff to work with community members and businesses to bring back temporary parklet program framework revisions, that address longer term use of public right of ways, for council deliberation.
