Most people who visit Badger Park pull into the parking lot and see the turf area, the dog park, the playground and the community garden, but what they don’t realize is that the park extends to the banks of the Russian River, according to Mark Themig, the city’s community services director.
With this in mind, the Healdsburg Community Services Department is working on making plans to update Badger Park and create river access, a park feature that many locals have been pining for.
“With selective clearing of invasive species, we all of a sudden open up incredible new real estate,” Themig said of the park’s potential.
Park, river access and connectivity planning has been facilitated by the parks, river and connectivity master planning process, which began in August of 2019.
The master planning effort, which includes park improvement and expansion plans for Badger Park, is led by the parks design team which is comprised of 52 community members.
The planning process was interrupted by a cacophony of disasters, but plans and a vision for improving Badger Park and creating river access is still in the works
“There were a lot of ‘aha moments’ that we had when we started this planning process. For example, did you know that we own a portion of the river and a portion of the river bank on the other side of Badger Park?” Themig said during the Feb. 1 Healdsburg City Council meeting.
The parks master planning and design team, which is supported by San Francisco-based Fletcher Studio landscaping, just completed its 10th parks design team meeting, and this spring the team will launch a public engagement process.
“Through this process we’ve come up with three different approaches, an active approach, a passive approach, and a hybrid approach and these all integrate those important elements that are there now, like the community garden, and look at how we can improve it to address things like drainage and restrooms and river access,” Themig said.
Themig said the design team is starting to move toward a final conceptual design that focuses on the hybrid approach and brings together various design elements.
The hybrid concept design features passive park areas with overlooks of the river, a new play area, river access, and landscaping and it incorporates the park’s current facilities — the turf, garden, playground and dog park.
“It realigns the parking, it enlarges the community garden, it reinforces the dog park, it creates a new play area and it also opens up the river. Many people don’t realize how much river frontage we have, so it (the design) really tries to capitalize on the river in an ecologically sustainable way by removing invasive species, by going down and doing cleaning up and creating legitimate ways to interact with the river,” Themig said.
The design also includes a concept for a public beach at Badger Park and improving the river access from the city owned Tilley Grove near Second Street.
“There are some areas in the park that with selective clearing we can create some great opportunities right off of Badger Park to get down to the river,” Themig said, noting they would only clear away invasive plants and keep the local flora and fauna.
They’d also want to maintain and clean up the informal trails that lead to the river in order to keep that natural characteristic, and also potentially add a kayak launch.
Other details of the overall park revamp, such as safe river access, color palette, restrooms and layout, are still in the works.
Funding
In 2018, the community services department applied for a matching grant from the Sonoma County Open Space District, and through the matching grant program community services received $1 million. The matching grant will run through 2023.
“The primary funding for the grant is for creating this river access and the amenities that would support that, for example restrooms,” Themig said.
Themig said they need to make sure when they do the final master plan for the park that they can move ahead and build the much-needed restroom infrastructure even if they don’t have all of the required funding for the rest of the park.
“There is a funding gap with both of these projects … but as we continue to refine the design and get into more detailed cost estimating we can talk about what are ways we can go about funding,” Themig said.
Concepts and planning surrounding Badger Park and other park projects will then be brought to the parks and recreation commission sometime this summer and then it will be brought to the city council.
