The city of Healdsburg is making progress toward reaching its goals in the Housing Element and the city has met or exceeded its regional housing needs allocation (RHNA) goals for the construction of low, moderate and above-moderate income housing for the current RHNA cycle according to Stephen Sotomayor, the city’s housing administrator.
While the city has met its required goals in the other income categories it only completed 13 of the required 31 (41%) very-low-income units for this reporting period, falling three units short of the 50% threshold required by Senate Bill 35.
The RHNA updates and Housing Element report were presented to the Healdsburg City Council on March 15 as part of the annual Housing Element report, which is a state requirement as part of the city’s General Plan Housing Element.
“State law requires that the Housing Element of the General Plan be updated every eight years. A comprehensive revision of the General Plan Housing Element was adopted by the city council on Nov. 17, 2014 and certified by the state on Jan. 8, 2015,” according to the agenda item report.
Sotomayor presented the report and in a unanimous vote the council accepted the report and directed staff to submit the documents to the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development and the State Office of Planning and Research.
Report details and RHNA progress
The following is the list of Housing Element goals and the efforts that were accomplished in 2020 to work toward those goals:
● Goal: Provide city assistance/affordable secondary dwelling unit (ADU) incentive program. The city council has adopted revised impact fees for ADU’s. The council action exempts units of 850 square feet or less from impact fees and assesses a fee for units from 851 to 1,200 square feet based on the proportioned size of the ADU to the primary unit.
● Goal: Apply for regional, state and federal funding for affordable housing. The city has applied for funding to update its Housing Element through the State of California’s Local Early Action Planning grants program. The city also intends to apply for the Association of Bay Area Governments Regional Early Action Planning grant to further assist with the Housing Element update.
● Goal: Housing program administration. The city continues to contract with the Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County to actively monitor the existing stock of for sale deed-restricted affordable units, provide resources and support low-income families and assist them with their purchase of new for sale deed-restricted units.
● Goal: Saggio Hills affordable housing. The city council recently adopted a resolution establishing an exclusive negotiation agreement with Freebird Development Company for the development of a 14-acre affordable housing site.
● Goal: Countywide homeless plan: Prior to the pandemic the city spearheaded the convening of the North County Homelessness Planning Process — which includes the County of Sonoma, the city of Cloverdale and the town of Windsor — to address homelessness and work toward creating a countywide homeless plan. Despite a delay from COVID-19, the plan is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.
In addition to the Housing Element Report, state law requires the city to submit an annual progress report (APR) on the progress toward implementation of the Housing Element to the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research and the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
The APR mainly focuses on the city’s progress in meeting the city’s share of RHNA needs as set forth in the city’s adopted Housing Element.
So far the city has completed 27 low-income units of the required 25 for this cycle and has completed 79 moderate-income units. Only 26 moderate-income units were required for this cycle.
The city has also completed 146 above moderate income units. The required amount was 76. The city has completed 13 of the 31 very-low-income units required for this reporting period.
Following the report and presentation, Councilmember David Hagele asked how many units in the RHNA allocation were built by the city.
“During this reporting cycle none of the units were built by the city of Healdsburg itself but rather as part of agreements we had either with hotels that were being developed, or through a disposition and development agreement, or through an inclusionary housing program,” Sotomayor said.
Mayor Evelyn Mitchell asked how Healdsburg compares to other cities in terms of reaching its RHNA numbers. Sotomayor said generally most California cities do not reach all of their RHNA numbers.
“Currently where we stand I believe there’s about seven other jurisdictions that maybe are where we’re at. Generally a lot of the cities in Sonoma County are on track to achieve their RHNA goals by 2023, which is significant. For the most part, most California cities don’t achieve all of their RHNA numbers,” Sotomayor said.
“When we’re looking forward to the sixth cycle of RHNA are very-low income as proposed currently would be 299 units, which is more than just our overall allocation from the fifth cycle with a total of 476 units across the board which is roughly 10% of our housing stock. Production becomes much more important as we look for new opportunities towards available land to identify those sites and keep our affordable housing pipeline filled with both land and developers that are willing to build more units.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.