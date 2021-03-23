Andrew Sturmfels, the current deputy director of administration for the California Department of General Services, has been selected as the new finance and administrative services director for the city of Healdsburg.
Sturmfels will take the reins on April 5 from Heather Ippoliti, the city’s recently retired finance and administrative services director.
“I think we’re in good hands,” said Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay. “We had a very competitive process and through that Andrew really emerged in every stage as our top candidate and we feel fortunate that he’ll be joining us.”
Before landing his position at the California Department of General Services, Sturmfels was the deputy director for the State Office of Legislative Affairs. He’s also worked at the governor’s office of economic development and he has experience in the hotel and hospitality industry.
“I think we’re getting somebody who has strong technical skills,” Kay said.
Sturmfels said he’s excited to be joining the city of Healdsburg.
“I’m super excited to be joining you all in the city of Healdsburg staff as the next administrative services director. As Jeff mentioned I have a very unique career background including the hospitality industry followed by almost a decade in state government service. I bring to the table both that passion and commitment to service and people along with this deep dedication of public service and the public good,” Sturmfels said during the March 15 city council meeting.
He said hopefully he’ll be moving to town soon with his wife and three small kids.
“I really look forward to joining you and I just want to take a moment to thank not just City Manager Kay, but also the outgoing director Ippoliti. She’s been absolutely amazing during this transition. I clearly have very big shoes to fill, but you have my commitment that I will be working very hard to fill them quickly,” Sturmfels said.
Ippoliti was set to retire earlier in 2020, however, she stayed on longer in order to see through the city’s budget process amid the difficulties of COVID-19. She has been with the city finance and administrative services department since 2015.
During the same March 15 city council meeting Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell read a proclamation in honor of Ippoliti on the occasion of her retirement.
According to the proclamation, “During her tenure, Heather has never found a dollar that she would not rather place into a restricted reserve, and Heather (Queen of the Spreadsheet) always has the answer to the penny of money available for each specific fund.”
“One of the very best things for a city manager is to know that the person in charge of the money knows exactly what they’re doing and has everything under control and one of the few things better than that is knowing your council knows that the person handling the money has it all under control. Heather has earned the trust of the community and all of you and that really puts us all in a better position. They (finance directors) aren't all this good I regret to tell you and the city is very lucky to have had Heather,” Kay said.
Kay said the Healdsburg city staff wishes her a good, well deserved retirement.
“It’s been an honor to serve the staff as well as the residents of the city of Healdsburg,” Ippoliti said.
