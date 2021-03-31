The Healdsburg Community Services Department will be making a recommendation to the city council to extend the city’s parklet program to fall 2022 with some modifications.
The program is currently set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
According to community services staff, the extension would create greater guidance and design standards on parklets, create a more formal inspection mechanism, provide an opportunity to create more aesthetically pleasing parklets and, most importantly, would allow local businesses to recoup from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parklet program, which allows businesses to apply for a temporary outdoor activities permit, was launched in June of 2020 with the goal of giving businesses the opportunity to operate outside in a time when indoor businesses and dining was tightly restricted due to the pandemic.
With the permit, businesses can use a public right of way, such as a sidewalk or a parking spot, to build a parklet for outdoor dining, retail, or outdoor exercise.
The new staff recommendation comes following a Feb. 1, 2020 city council meeting when the council directed staff to return with a plan for an extended parklet program.
Since then community services staff have been researching what other cities have done with parklet programs, how to incorporate best practices, discussing concerns, preparing updated program guidelines and developing a list of program considerations.
“We’ve been working on a (plan) framework and what’s going into this framework is some of the research we’ve done on other cities, trying to incorporate best practices, we’ve discussed a lot of issues and concerns that came from that and we developed a list of considerations. These are things that we need to keep in mind if the program gets extended,” said Matt Milde, the community services department facilities and event supervisor.
Primary considerations include administrative logistics, access to infrastructure like city utilities, ADA compliance, community outreach, concentration, location, duration, design review, future roadwork, existing code preclusions, heating elements, non-city issued permits like alcohol permits, parking impacts, tenting and canopies and weather events among others.
“For the administrative piece that we identified this is an added layer of managing a process, design and review and inspection with owners and it has impacts on the staff side, so right now the proposed solution is for community services to continue to manage the parklet program while our capacity exists. For access to infrastructure, throughout the city there are overheard utility and underground utility in panels that are surface level and we just need to make sure we’re not impeding access to those and so a proposal solution is making sure that parklet owners are aware that we need to access these in a time of emergency,” Milde explained.
In terms of ADA compliance, Milde said since the parklet program is possibly turning into a longer temporary program, that comes additional equal access requirements to keep in mind in order to comply with ADA law.
For community outreach Milde said they’d want to make sure the city and its residents are heard for what they want for longer-term parklets.
“This is why we’re here today, to provide information and (for) you to provide us with comments,” Milde said during the March 30 parklet public meeting.
Design requirements for the parklets currently are those under the basic city code and Milde said they don’t want to have design requirements that are too restrictive since they want to encourage creativity and innovation in parklet designs.
“We’ll provide some design standards of what we feel are quality aesthetics and guidelines,” Milde said.
Though as a safety precaution, reflectors on road barriers for nighttime drivers will still need to exist.
“Also, we’re proposing discontinuing the use of tents as part of this program in the long term. Those that have permits now would be able to use their tents to December, but in the long term we’d do away with those and there’s also a fire code (issue) that’s tied into this. Propane with the tents is allowed temporarily with the fire code during COVID, but once those emergency orders go away the ability to use propane under tents is also going to go away,” Milde explained.
Long-term parklets will have to comply with up-to-date fire codes. For the non-city issued permits consideration Milde said it’s important to note that the state alcoholic beverage control (ABC) license is under a temporary license but businesses can apply for an extended ABC license in order to serve alcohol in parklets.
Regarding parking impacts, there are currently 73 parking spaces in the downtown area that are unavailable or limited due to the parklet program. Thirteen of those parking spots are under the Plaza Street closure between Center Street and the senior center parking lot.
“We’ll seek direction from the city council on this because this will be a challenge that we’ll want to address,” Milde said.
Tenting is another issue to take into consideration if the program is to be extended. After the emergency order is lifted tents will no longer be permissible.
Also, “The original temporary outdoor parklet permit is tied to the emergency order. If the program continues then it’s likely going to exceed the emergency health order and so we’ll need to go back to the council to separate the two,” Milde said.
Longer-term considerations include parklet design and duration, existing code preclusions, future road work and paving, long-term parking impacts, the sewer lateral ordinance and weather events like flooding and fire.
“What types of designs do we want to see for the community? What is the future of road work and paving if parklets remain, what are parking impacts? It would primarily be the in-lieu parking fees that would present a big challenge in terms of taking away from the pool of parking that’s out there as well as adding additional square space,” Milde said. “Pre-COVID, parklets were treated like parks and now with COVID it’s a lot more commercial focused and we’re seeing a lot more businesses moving in the direction of wanting parklets and willing to go into a lease agreement or other temporary agreements, but (also) these are public streets and how are they going to be treated if a business is on there and we want to be careful about that and look at it in the long term.”
Following Milde’s presentation of considerations, attendees had a few comments.
Healdsburg Planning Commission Chair, Dan Petrik said he’d like the parklets to remain as a permanent fixture in the city and said it would be a good idea for the planning commission to look at this topic and all of the considerations.
Residents Christina Stafford and Donna del Rey also expressed support for a longer term parklets program.
“I very much appreciate the city jumping in quickly and really just trying to do what you could to support the businesses,” Del Rey said. “Yes, we have some short-term decisions to make, but we really need to be making those with some idea of long term. I think this is an opportunity to rethink our downtown, to rethink our focus on cars and parking. I just beg everybody to try to keep the long term in mind as we’re making short term decisions.”
The Healdsburg City Council will receive a presentation on staff’s recommendations on Monday, April 5. The recommendation will be available to view in the city council meeting agenda, which is set to come out this Thursday afternoon.
