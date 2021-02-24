The city of Healdsburg is hosting a mulch and compost giveaway for Healdsburg utility customers only on Saturday, March 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center parking lot at 1557 Healdsburg Ave.
With the help of MIX Garden and Cold Creek Compost the city will be providing arbor mulch and compost, a mix of oak, holly and other hardwoods, on a first come, first serve basis.
Proof of residency will be required.
Each qualified individual will be able to take a maximum of 1.5 cubic yards per material in order to serve as many residents as possible
Masks and social distancing will be required, and folks are encouraged to bring their own shovels and gloves and tarps, buckets or feed bags for hauling.
Compost is an organic material that can be added to plants and gardens to help plants grow and improve water retention.
Using mulch and or compost is also a great way for residents to reduce their water use on landscaping as it increases water retention and reduces evaporation.
For more information or for questions contact the city at 707-431-3122.
