The city of Healdsburg will raise the progress LGBTQIA+ Pride flag for the first time in the city’s history on June 1 at city hall in a special ceremony with Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell and Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez.
A new resolution recently approved by the Healdsburg City Council stipulates that all city government buildings will fly the pride flag for the month of June in a show of pride and allyship with the community.
The special ceremony at 6 p.m. will be followed by a family friendly pride celebration at the Plaza, which is being organized by Positive Images and LGBTQ Connection.
The progress pride flag was designed in 2018 by Daniel Quasar and features a five-color chevron design with the traditional rainbow pride flag colors.
The five colors honor the transgender community and LGBTQIA+ people of color.
Jimenez will raise the flag himself and he and Mitchell will share a few worlds.
“This is such a personally meaningful milestone. I’m so proud to see my city make this public display of LGBTQIA+ support,” Jimenez said in a statement.
After the flag raising event, folks will gather at the Plaza for a pride celebration from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature music, snacks, family friendly activities and speakers Noe Naranjo, a local LGBTQIA+ activist, and Healdsburg City Councilmember Skylaer Palacios.
“I am so filled with Pride for this moment and what it means to our LGBTQIA+ community. We are here for you, you are seen, you are beautiful and the City of Healdsburg is committed to you,” Jimenez said in a statement on his Facebook page.
When and where: Flag raising at 6 p.m. at city hall, 401 Grove Street. Pride celebration, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Plaza Park, 112 Matheson Street.
