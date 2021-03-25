Community briefs

Joint statement on racist letter
The city of Healdsburg and the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau issued a joint statement on March 24 in response to a racist and threatening letter sent from Southern California that was targeted toward the local Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) business community.
The statement reads:
“Healdsburg prides itself on being a great community where residents and business-owners of diverse backgrounds can flourish. We are aware that a local business received a letter with vile and hateful anti-Asian language.
This letter did not come from within our community and it does not reflect our aspirations of full inclusivity and values that unite rather than divide. In fact, we recognize that celebrating and embracing diversity makes us healthier.
The city of Healdsburg and the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce condemn these sentiments and will continue to work tirelessly to support our community. The Healdsburg Police Department is reviewing this matter. Anyone who receives such a letter should contact Sergeant Van Vleck directly at 707-431-3377.
In the face of a disturbing rise in hate speech across the country, we call on our community to demonstrate our commitment to inclusiveness by supporting neighbors. We encourage citizens to visit local Asian and Asian-American owned businesses to affirm that they are valued and celebrated members of our community.”
Coffee with the city is back
The city’s “Coffee with the City” series is back starting April 7, however, this time around it is virtual.
The series, which features casual chats with the city manager and city staff regarding city-related programs, events, projects and news, was halted in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Folks can join the live event via Zoom (register here). The event starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7 and all are welcome to join.
The talk will also be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page, however, folks will only be able to ask questions via Zoom.
Fuel reduction work on Fitch
The Fitch Mountain Open Space Preserve is closed to the public this week for annual wildfire fuels reduction work.
The Healdsburg Fire Department has partnered with Healdsburg Community Services, Sonoma County Ag + Open Space, LandPaths, the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District and Fitch Mountain residents since 2015 in order to complete annual fuels reduction work throughout Fitch Mountain and the Fitch Mountain Open Space Preserve.
Drought conditions persist
Drought conditions in Sonoma County continue to persist and the area is currently below 40% of typical rainfall levels.
For this reason, the city is reminding folks to conserve water and be smart with their water usage. Here are a few water conservation tips to keep in mind:
● Refrain from irrigating outdoor vegetation during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.
● Do not hose down sidewalks, walkways or driveways. Use a broom instead.
● Don’t allow irrigation run off from overwatering or sprinkler overspray of landscapes into streets or storm drains.
● Do not use a hose without a self-closing shut off nozzle to wash cars, boats or trailers.
● Do not use potable water in decorative fountains or other water features that do not .circulate the water.
Pop-up COVID testing at Healdsburg Community Center
There is now pop-up COVID-19 testing at the Healdsburg Community Center on Fridays. This is in addition to the other testing sites in Healdsburg, Alliance Medical Center and the Healdsburg Day Labor Center.
Walk-ins are welcome and no identification or insurance is necessary. Call 707-565-4667, or visit the county’s pop-up testing calendar at https://socoemergency.org/events/category/pop-up-testing/.
Tests are done with the easier shallow nasal (anterior nares) swab or oral swabbing.
Community services department to host community meetings
The Healdsburg Community Services Department is looking for feedback on the city’s temporary parklet program. Earlier this year the Healdsburg City Council directed city staff to return to council with a recommendation to extend the temporary parklet program beyond its current expiration date of Dec. 31, 2021.
Since then, the city has been assembling a framework for the program and is looking for public input.
The first public input meeting will take place Monday, March 29 at 9:30 a.m. and will be held via Zoom. To register, visit, https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/996/Marketspace-Outreach?fbclid=IwAR3qqtPKIw3-Bx3B9j9wyhpF0sBCBaR2VVrzeLasjf6ymGcI2o_35t0rMzo.
The second public input meeting will take place Tuesday, March 30 at 4 p.m. and will also be held via Zoom. To register visit the above link.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. City staff will incorporate feedback collected to date along with the community input that’s received into the recommended program framework that will be presented to the city council at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 6 p.m.
