Community briefs

It’s time for cookies
It’s that time of year again, Girl Scout cookie time.
Instead of selling cookies in front of stores or going door to door this year’s cookie selling effort will be completely digital on the ilovecookies.org website.
Local Healdsburg Troop 10176 will be selling cookies on the scout’s individual online storefronts.
To order cookies from a local scout visit ilovecookies.org, type in your area code, and you’ll be matched with a local scout.
You can select however many cookies you want to purchase, or you can create a cookie gift box, and have the order either shipped or delivered to you via contactless delivery from your local scout.
Flash Flood watch
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Sonoma County for Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
According to the Sonoma County Sheriff the watch will likely be upgraded to a flash flood warning later tonight, which means debris flow, landslides and flooding may occur.
The areas of highest danger are within the burn scars of the Walbridge, Meyers and Glass fires.
As of Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. there are no evacuation orders. The Sheriff’s Office advises folks to be aware of their surroundings and to keep your cell phone charged up.
According to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “If you feel the need to leave, now is the opportunity to go safely. Consider your household's needs, such as people with mobility needs and large animals.”
Again, as of 3 p.m., Jan. 26 there are no evacuation orders.
According to the National Weather Service, the upcoming storm is slated to bring 60 mph wind gusts to the coastal areas and heavy rainfall to Sonoma County between the evening hours and midnight.
“The incoming storm is not expected to flood any buildings, and therefore the city is not supplying sandbags at this time. Residents may always purchase sandbags (available at hardware and construction-supply stores) for their property,” according to the city of Healdsburg.
Volunteer vaccinators needed
If you are a retired licensed medical professional and if you’re interested in volunteering to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine then you can go tohttps://healthcarevolunteers.ca.gov/ to sign up to volunteer.
According to a statement from the city of Healdsburg’s Facebook page, “That's the State of California's Disaster Healthcare Volunteers website. Once signed up, the
Sonoma County Public Health Department can contact you to help administer the vaccine. You may not hear from the county immediately, but once the tempo of vaccine administration quickens and public health officials need to activate more volunteers, they’ll have your information and will get in touch.”
