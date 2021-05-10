Learn about the city’s urban water management plan
The Healdsburg Utility Department will be hosting a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. to review and discuss the preliminary results of the city’s 2020 Urban Water Management Plan.
The plan, which is updated every five years, looks at water supply/demand projections in the city of Healdsburg over the next two decades.
The plan also includes measures to address drought, water demands from development projects such as housing, population growth and water conservation.
In addition to sharing the methodology behind the plan and the plan’s findings, there will be a time for community input and questions.
Prescribed burn on Fitch Mountain set for May 16
The Northern Sonoma County Fire District, in collaboration with the Healdsburg Fire Department, the Northern Sonoma County Fuels Crew and the Fitch Mountain Villas Homeowners Association, will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Fitch Mountain Villas open space on May 16.
Grass will be burned off to remove excess fire fuels. The burn will begin in the morning and last most of the day. Smoke will be visible in the area all day and into the evening.
For more information, contact Healdsburg Fire Chief Jason Boaz at 707-461-3363 or email him at jboaz@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
This past weekend, May 1, the Healdsburg Fire Department worked with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, to conduct wildfire mitigation work in the Parkland Farms neighborhood of Healdsburg.
The group cleared dry brush and cut back vegetation in order to create more defensible space as fire season quickly approaches.
You can now register your child for summer swim lessons
Registration is now underway for summer swim lessons as the Healdsburg Swim Center is set to reopen for a modified summer season in early July.
The focus of the swim center will be on the learn to swim program, yet city officials are monitoring health guidelines to determine if lap swimming and recreational swimming can start up again.
For more information on the learn to swim program and the swim center, visit, https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/243/Summer-Programs-2021.
Temporary parklet permit application and new guidelines now available
The city of Healdsburg has released an updated temporary parklet program permit application and new guidelines to the community on Tuesday, May 4.
According to the latest city manager update, the “Application follows action taken by the city council on April 5 to extend the parklet program — which allows local businesses to operate in outdoor public spaces such as parking spaces, alleys, and sidewalks — until January 2023.”
Healdsburg businesses can apply for a new or extended temporary parklet program permit through June 30. For more information or to apply, click here.
Senior center celebrates Mother’s Day
Healdsburg Senior Center staff and the Friends of the Healdsburg Senior Center hosted a drive-thru Mother’s Day celebration on May 6 in recognition of all mothers ages 60 and better in Healdsburg.
Participants were greeted by volunteers and colorful banners created by children in the Camp HBG 2.0 camp. Each participant received a handmade greeting card, sandwiches, tea and a delectable dessert.
Navigation center in the works for Victory Studios & Apartments
Construction has started on a navigation center at the city-owned Victory Studios & Apartments on East Street.
The housing, which is managed by local nonprofit Reach for Home, consists of 11 units of supportive housing for formerly shelterless people and families.
The navigation center will provide office space for case managers to meet and serve clients. Construction is expected to be completed by mid-June.
According to the city manager update, “The city is also making Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to the property to better serve clients. This project is funded with State of California Homeless Emergency Aid Program funds, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME investment partnership funds, and City of Healdsburg inclusionary housing funds.”
Fitch Mountain evacuation exercise
On June 5 the city is collaborating with the Sonoma County’s Department of Emergency Management and local COPE groups to host a full-scale evacuation exercise on Fitch Mountain.
The voluntary exercise will be similar to the Mill Creek evacuation exercise in 2019.
Fitch Mountain residents will be notified via email or other channels on how to participate in the exercise.
The city manager update states that once all of the plans for the event are finalized, more information on the exercise will be provided to the entire Healdsburg community via official city communication channels.
Saggio Hills/Montage affordable housing meeting
Healdsburg residents are invited to learn more about the proposed affordable housing units on the Saggio Hills site on Saturday, June 5 at Barbieri Brothers Park.
The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and will be hosted by the Oakland-based Freebird Development Company.
Barbieri Brothers Park is located at 324 Bridle Path in the Parkland Farms neighborhood.
Questions regarding the meeting can be directed to Stephen Sotomayor, the city’s housing administrator. Sotomayor can be contacted at ssotomayor@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
