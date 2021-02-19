At its most recent meeting on Feb. 16 the Healdsburg City Council unanimously approved a resolution that enters the city into an exclusive negotiation agreement (ENA) with Freebird Development Company for the creation of affordable housing on the 14.16-acre Saggio Hills/Montage site.
Councilmember David Hagele had to recuse himself from the discussion and motion due to having a financial conflict of interest by owning a personal residence within 500 feet of a portion of the Montage development.
The developer was selected following a housing working group review. The working group received four Request for Qualifications (RFQ) statements and concluded, after a comprehensive review, that Freebird Development would be the best for the project.
“The city issued an RFQ in which we solicited proposals from various development firms. Those proposals were then evaluated by the housing working group which consisted of our mayor, our now vice mayor, our city manager, at that time our interim community development director David Woltering, and myself, as well as Robert Green from Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC. We used a point-based system in which we categorized the various areas that we felt were important to include in the developer vision, experience, financial capability and community outreach,” explained Healdsburg Housing Administrator Stephen Sotomayor. “From those points we selected the top three firms to enter into interviews and in those interviews we assigned points to how well the developer was able to explain their vision for the property, how they would achieve affordable housing, and how they would reach out to the community and from there the housing working group through that Freebird Development met the requirements and had the best vision for the site.”
At a city council presentation in December, Robin Zimbler, the founder of Freebird Development, said the overall vision for the Montage housing project is to provide inclusive housing and harmony with nature and neighborhood. She said she envisions a variety of home types, from town homes to walk ups, and a variety of affordability.
“If we could sum up in less than 10 words our vision for the site is inclusive housing and harmony with nature and neighborhood,” Zimbler said. “With respect to ‘inclusive’ we envision a variety of ownership, both ownership and rentals, a variety of housing types and we see a broad range of affordability to serve from anywhere from 30% Area Median Income (AMI) to 160% AMI. With respect to nature we’ve already done a lot of analysis of the site looking at sensitive areas and the areas that we would not build on.”
The ENA is one of the first steps in the process of developing an affordable housing project and it will establish procedures and standards for the negotiation of a future development agreement with Freebird and the city of Healdsburg.
The exclusive negotiating period under the ENA is set for 12 months with an option to extend the agreement for an additional 12 months if needed.
“What we expect during this period is that Freebird will determine the scope of the project, do the due diligence that’s necessary, conduct community outreach, complete the schematic designs, get the process started on entitlements and environmental review, and then finally, get the financing plan together,” Sotomayor said.
Councilmember Ariel Kelley said even though the project development process will be a lengthy one she's excited to be at this point of the project.
“I am so happy to be reaching this point for the city and I think this is a great step towards achieving the goal of ultimately getting the housing built. I know there’s still a tone of work to be done ahead, but this is definitely a big step in the right direction,” Kelley said.
The timeline for the scope of work estimates that the developer will submit their conceptual design plans by July 2021 and will start community input and presentations around November to December 2021.
“We are a very lucky city,” Sotomayor said. “We had some talented firms propose... The top three developers were all within a hair’s breadth of each other, but we really wanted to find the right fit for the city. Freebird Development has great experience and we’ve really seen a developer that has a positive attitude and is approaching things with flexibility to be able to develop this site and I think the product that we’ll get to eventually will be the flagship for affordable housing here in Healdsburg.”
