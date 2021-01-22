At its most recent meeting on Jan. 19, the Healdsburg City Council approved several minor development agreement (DA) amendments to the development agreement between Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC. — the developer behind the Montage project — and the city of Healdsburg.
The amendments modify provisions relating to the design and construction of public trails, grading, the timing of payments and the conveyance of parcels to the city.
The Healdsburg Planning Commission recently gave the green light for the amendment, but final approval had to come from the city council.
Councilmember David Hagele had to recuse himself from the topic since he lives within 500 feet of the future park site associated with the project.
The project comprises a luxury resort hotel, which recently opened, 12.5-acres of affordable housing, a fire substation, public trails, a park and a pump station.
The first item of the DA amendment involves the Northwest Trail obligation.
The easement that the trail was initially going to be constructed on was found to not be an ideal location for a trail due to drainage concerns and the steepness of the area. Through the amendment, the easement of the trail will be vacated and a new easement for a trail area will be recorded for the design and construction of a public trail.
“The easement that was dedicated is not suitable for construction of a trail as it turns out given accessibility requirements and steep terrain,” explained Linda Ruffing, a consultant planner for the city of Healdsburg.
The new trail location and easement will have more gradual switchbacks and views of the surrounding vineyards and of Alexander Valley.
The next item in the amendment pertains to the project’s multi-use trail. Under the amendment the developer will provide a payment to the city in lieu of the design and construction of the trail and instead the city will design and construct the pedestrian/bike trail.
In regard to the community park, the developer will perform the mass grading of the park site in the 2021-22 construction season and transfer the park parcel to the city once the grading is complete.
Under the amendment the developer will also retain the wetland mitigation responsibility and will pay the remaining park contribution balance of $2.7 million to the city when the parcel is transferred to the city.
The developer is also responsible for completing public roads and utilities such as curbs, gutters and streetlights on the Passalacqua/Parkland Farms Boulevard extension and for roads in the affordable housing aspect of the project.
The DA amendment reduces the amount of grading that the developer will need to do for that purpose and stipulates that the sidewalks and streetlights will be installed at a later time.
“The reason for that is through the conceptual planning process the affordable housing developer will determine the location of access roads to serve the development. In lieu of construction of those improvements the proposal is to monetize it and have the developer pay a sum of money,” Ruffing explained during the Healdsburg Planning Commission meeting.
In terms of the fire substation the developer will be required to complete the mass grading of the site in 2021-22 and will transfer the parcel to the city when the grading is complete.
The amendment also stipulates that the developer will pay the fire station contribution balance of $1.6 million once the building permits for the station are issued. It also stipulates that the city will commit to starting construction of the station by Dec. 31, 2022.
Lastly, the affordable housing amendment simply states that the developer will provide a payment in lieu of conducting the mass grading of the housing site. The future affordable housing builder will complete their own mass grading.
Ruffing said it simply makes more sense for the future housing developer to grade the site themselves instead of perhaps having to redo or work with a grading that has already been completed.
The Montage resort and project DA expires in 2023. The project hadn’t been approved until 2011.
“This has been a fairly complicated process, but I wanted to make sure you all fully understand the full history here,” the developer, Robert Green of Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC, said. “This is not an attempt by the developer to redo the deal with the city. This is simply a desire to complete our agreement and we want to finish our obligations, close out the construction loan … and go about the business to generate Transit Occupancy Tax for the community, which would allow them to build some of the things like the park.”
He added that this is a cooperative agreement with the city to make sure neither party is out of compliance with the DA.
There were no public comments on the item, but Councilmember Ariel Kelley asked when folks could start using the trails.
Healdsburg Community Services Director Mark Themig said they’ll have to come up with some solutions and creative options for different timing on openings.
