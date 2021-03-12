The next Healdsburg City Council meeting on March 15 will feature several proclamations and presentations, including a presentation on the 2020 Housing Element Annual Progress Report, a proclamation recognizing March 24 as Equal Pay Day, a proclamation recognizing the city’s finance and administrative services director on the occasion of her retirement and a presentation of the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District’s annual report.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
Announcements and presentations
To kick off Monday’s meeting the city council will issue a proclamation recognizing March 24, 2021 as Equal Pay Day.
According to the proclamation, nearly 50 years after the Equal Pay Act was signed women, especially minority women, are still facing unequal pay.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women working full-time, year-round in 2017 typically earned 82% percent of what men earned, indicating little change or progress in pay equity.
Additionally, according to the Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California, in 2020 for every $100 of wealth held by white men, white women (aged 18 – 64) have $74, Latinas have $3, and African American women have 80 cents.
As stated in the proclamation, March 24, 2021 symbolizes the time in 2021 when the wages paid to American women catch up to the wages paid to men from the previous year.
The next proclamation honors the retirement of Heather Ippoliti, the city’s longtime finance and administrative services director.
Ippoliti was set to retire earlier in 2020, however, she stayed on longer in order to see through the city’s budget process amid the difficulties of COVID-19. She has been with the city finance and administrative services department since 2015.
According to the proclamation, “During her tenure, Heather has never found a dollar that she would not rather place into a restricted reserve, and Heather (Queen of the Spreadsheet) always has the answer to the penny of money available for each specific fund.”
Furthermore, according to the proclamation, Starbucks is bracing for financial loss due to her departure. The proclamation also reveals that Ippoliti’s favorite song is “Red Solo Cup,” and Ippoliti has been known to sing it randomly throughout the passages of city hall.
Next, the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District will provide its 2021 report and City Manager Jeff Kay will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccines and case rates and will discuss the progress in hiring a new finance and administrative services director.
New business – 2020 Housing Element Annual Report
There are no public hearings or old business so the meeting will jump straight into new business.
The city’s housing administrator, Stephen Sotomayor, will present the report and the council will consider — by motion — accepting the report and directing staff to submit the documents to the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development and the State Office of Planning and Research.
The report is a state requirement as part of the city’s General Plan Housing Element, which is a product of community engagement and input.
“State law requires that the Housing Element of the General Plan be updated every eight years. A comprehensive revision of the General Plan Housing Element was adopted by the city council on Nov. 17, 2014 and certified by the state on Jan. 8, 2015,” according to the agenda item report.
The following is the list of Housing Element goals and the efforts that were accomplished in 2020 to work toward those goals:
● Goal: Provide city assistance/affordable secondary dwelling unit (ADU) incentive program. The city council has adopted revised impact fees for ADU’s. The council action exempts units of 850 square feet or less from impact fees and assesses a fee for units from 851 to 1,200 square feet based on the proportioned size of the ADU to the primary unit.
● Goal: Apply for regional, state and federal funding for affordable housing. The city has applied for funding to update its Housing Element through the State of California’s Local Early Action Planning grants program. The city also intends to apply for the Association of Bay Area Governments Regional Early Action Planning grant to further assist with the Housing Element update.
● Goal: Housing program administration. The city continues to contract with the Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County to actively monitor the existing stock of for sale deed-restricted affordable units, provide resources and support low-income families and assist them with their purchase of new for sale deed-restricted units.
● Goal: Saggio Hills affordable housing. The city council recently adopted a resolution establishing an exclusive negotiation agreement with Freebird Development Company for the development of a 14-acre affordable housing site.
● Goal: Countywide homeless plan: Prior to the pandemic the city spearheaded the convening of the North County Homelessness Planning Process — which includes the County of Sonoma, the City of Cloverdale and the Town of Windsor — to address homelessness and work towards creating a countywide homeless plan. Dispute a delay from COVID-19, the plan is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.
In addition to the Housing Element Report, state law also requires the city to submit an annual progress report (APR) on the progress toward implementation of the Housing Element to the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research and the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The APR mainly focuses on the city’s progress in meeting the city’s share of regional housing needs (RHNA) as set forth in the city’s adopted Housing Element.
Healdsburg has met or exceeded its RHNA goals for the construction of low, moderate, and above-moderate income housing for the current RHNA cycle, which extends through the end of 2022. While Healdsburg has fulfilled its RHNA requirements for all income categories for the reporting period, Senate Bill 35 also requires 50% progress toward the lower RHNA (Very-Low) income category.
So far, the city has completed 13 of the 31 (41%) of the very-low units required for this reporting period but fell three units short of the 50% threshold required by SB 35. The city has completed 27 low-income units of the required 25 for this cycle and has completed 79 moderate-income units. Only 26 moderate-income units were required for this cycle.
The city has also completed 146 above moderate income units. The required amount was 76.
To view all of the RHNA details and metrics, view the agenda item packet here: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2062&Inline=True
How to view the meeting
To join by computer, tablet, or mobile device:
1 .Go to https://zoom.us/join and type in the Webinar ID: 835 7955 6813 or follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83579556813(Pre-registration for the meeting is not required.)
2. Fill in your full name, verify you are not a robot (if required), and click “Join.”
3. If the meeting host has started the Webinar, you should join automatically.
To join by phone:
- Dial 669-900-9128 or 253-215-8782 or 346-248-7799.
- Enter the meeting ID: 835 7955 6813 and press # #.3.If the meeting host has started the meeting, you should join automatically. If the meeting host has not started the meeting, remain in the meeting and it will start shortly.
To submit a public comment click on the hand icon at the bottom of the screen and wait for your name to be called.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.