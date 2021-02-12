At their next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Healdsburg City Council will consider entering into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Freebird Development Company for the development of the Saggio Hills/Montage affordable housing site.
On Tuesday the council will also receive a COVID-19 case and vaccine report and the 2020-21 mid-year budget review, which doesn’t look good for the community services fund, which is solely funded by the city’s Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) fund.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
City manager report
Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay will provide a local COVID case rate report as well as an update on the vaccine rollout.
Additionally, he’ll discuss the status of the city and county’s water supply and various water conservation programs.
Old business
There are no public hearings set for Tuesday’s meeting so the council will get straight to work on old business, including consideration of the exclusive negotiation agreement and the mid-year budget report.
Budget review
The council will consider adopting two resolutions regarding the mid-year budget, one that amends the fiscal year 2020-21 budget and one that amends the 2021-22 budget.
Prior to their consideration Heather Ippoliti, the city’s finance and administrative services director, will provide a budget report that focuses on the city funds that are the most impacted by the shelter in place order — the general fund, the community services fund and the Measure V fund.
“With 50% of the fiscal year elapsed, the general fund revenues are at 52% of estimates and expenditures are at 50% of budget,” according to the agenda item report.
In sales tax revenue the city received 43% of the budget, 5% less than the same period last fiscal year, plus, the city has only received five of 12 sales tax payments. Because of this, city staff is proposing a corresponding budget amendment.
The city also received a little less in Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) tax this past year.
The city received 34% of the budget, 48% less than the same period last fiscal year and even with the recent opening of Montage, the six months of TOT tax revenue came in at a disappointing 53% of 2018-19.
Consequently, “Included in the proposed budget amendment for fiscal year 2020-21, is a reduction in TOT revenue estimates. The revised estimate assumes continued progress coming out of the pandemic with no additional stay in place orders. The detail by month listed below:
•January – same as December
•February - 75% of November
•March – same as June 2020
•April – 75% of budget
•May – budget
•June – budget,” the agenda packet reads.
The other proposed budget amendment relates to a transfer-in. The current fiscal year budget includes a transfer of $500,000 from the Measure V fund to the general fund in order to bolster reserves.
City staff is now proposing that the transfer amount be reduced to $125,000.
The community services fund has also been hit hard since its sole funding source is TOT tax.
“While the percentages are the same as the general fund with 34% of the budget received as of Dec. 31 and 48% less received than the same period last fiscal year, the impact of the downturn in this revenue has five times the impact. The dollar difference between this year and the same period last year is a loss in revenue of $976,543,” according to the agenda item packet.
Currently, the unrestricted cash balance in the community services fund is negative $556,091.
To help with this shortfall, city staff is proposing to appropriate funds from other city funds and bonds for the community services fund. They’re also proposing to reduce full time community services wages and training and printing costs.
To view all of the proposed amendments to the community services fund, check out the agenda packet: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2050&Inline=True.
Freebird agreement
Finally, the council will consider adopting a resolution that enters the city into an exclusive negotiation agreement with the Freebird Development Company for the creation of affordable housing units on the 14.16-acreSaggio Hills/Montage site.
The Montage Resort project comes with several community benefit projects, and affordable housing is one such project.
“On Sept. 30, 2020, the Healdsburg City Council provided direction to city staff to issue a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the development of the Saggio Hills affordable housing site. On Oct. 30, 2020, the city of Healdsburg issued an RFQ seeking proposals to design and develop an affordable housing project at the Saggio Hills site with the intent of identifying the most vision-driven, well-qualified team to enter into a collaborative public-private partnership with the city of Healdsburg,” according to the agenda item packet.
The city received four statements and the housing work group concluded that the Freebird group would be the best fit.
An exclusive negotiation agreement would be an early step in the process of developing an affordable housing project for the Saggio Hills. If the council authorizes the agreement, next steps would include community engagement efforts that would eventually lead to a completed housing project.
