Early this afternoon a major crash occurred on U.S. Highway 101 southbound south of Dry Creek Road and sent two people to the hospital with major injuries
The incident occurred on Jan. 25 around 12:17 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that 19-year-old Adrienne Smith was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 101 in a Ford Focus. 20-year-old Kyle Hayes was seated in the front right passenger seat according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
For reasons still under investigation, the Ford veered off the roadway onto the right shoulder and traveled down an embankment where it collided with a tree.
Smith and Hayes were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries and upon arrival it was determined that Hayes’ were more severe and are considered to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.
The incident is still under investigation.
