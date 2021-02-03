After five years of planning, developing and designing, builders recently broke ground on the Mill District, a mixed-use housing project south of the roundabout on Healdsburg Avenue.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions project developers refrained from holding a traditional groundbreaking ceremony and instead will release a microfilm of construction equipment and supplies arriving at the project site.
“Approvals, and in turn starting construction in California takes time. The fact that we can finally put shovels in the ground is huge for Mill District and Healdsburg,” Mill District Director of Construction and Design, Jim Hall said in a statement.
Over the next several months crews will be laying the groundwork for the housing and mixed use portions of the project.
Crews will be working on putting in water and sewer lines, as well as power lines, and other critical infrastructure now through April according to the most recent Healdsburg city manager report.
During this work two lanes of traffic on Healdsburg Avenue will remain open at all times, but “Share the road” signs will be installed along the road for cyclists who may want to detour around the work zone via Front Street.
Builders will also be busy cutting roads through the Mill District site. Hall said he expects heavy machinery such as excavators and bulldozers to be working on site pretty much every day until construction completion.
“(The) Mill District is going to look very busy,” Hall said.
Crews will break ground on the workforce housing portion of the project this spring and should break ground on some of the first residences this summer according to an update on the Mill District website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.