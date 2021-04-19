The Healdsburg Unified School District Board of Trustees has a full agenda on tap for their next regular meeting on Wednesday, April 21.
Discussion and action items include a review of the district’s facilities master plan, a presentation on the 2021- 2024 local control and accountability plan (LCAP), a COVID-19 resources update, a presentation on the California Day of the Teacher and a budget audit report.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
Campus and facilities master plan update
In June 2020, the board of trustees approved a contract to work with Quattrocchi Kwok Architects (QKA) to work on an updated district master plan for all campuses and a facilities assessment for the two elementary school sites.
Since then, QKA, the district and stakeholder groups have been working together to determine the best solutions and fixes for those facilities.
Architect Kevin Chapin and construction manager Tenaya Dale will update the school board on the progress they’ve made, the projects they’ve completed and potential projects that are proposed for the district.
At Healdsburg High School there are several potential projects, including the modernization of all classrooms in the main building and the addition of a black box theatre and an outdoor amphitheater.
Over at the junior high school, potential projects include field improvements and minor improvements to the snack bar in the multipurpose building.
LCAP
Erin Fender, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, will present to the board the next LCAP and seek input on the plan.
According to the agenda item report, “LCAP is a three-year plan, that is revised and adopted annually, describing how actions and services will be provided to maximize educational opportunities for every student, especially those facing the challenges associated with poverty, foster care and learning English as a second language.”
The Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) LCAP combines student, parent, staff, community and other stakeholder input with “evidence based strategies” to create a robust and comprehensive action plan of services.
The LCAP is also a component of the calculator for the LCFF (Local Control Funding Formula).
Under the LCFF, school districts receive a uniform base grant for every student, adjusted by grade level. School districts receive additional supplemental grants for students with greater challenges, defined as low-income students, English learners and foster youth.
Districts receive additional concentration grant funding when the numbers of these students enrolled in a district make up more than 55% of a district’s total enrollment.
For the HUSD there are three LCAP goals, rigor, relevance and relationships. The LCAP is also made up of several state indicators, high school graduation rate, academic performance, suspension rates, English learner progress, preparation for college and career and chronic absenteeism.
Local district indicators include a self-evaluation rubric, basic conditions, implementation of academic standards, parent involvement and engagement and school climate.
Items that will need to be addressed in the next LCAP round include a decrease in Standardized Testing and Reporting (STAR) reading and math scores for 5th graders, the graduation rate at Marce Becerra Academy and a decrease in college and career readiness in all student subgroups.
COVID-19 resources and funding update
HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel will provide an update on the district’s COVID resources.
Due to COVID-19 and the impact it has had on children and learning, the district has a need to expand their learning opportunities programs.
Consequently, the district is expected to receive a grant for expanded learning opportunities as well as state and federal funds. According to the agenda item report, the district will receive around $1,372,523 in state and federal funds for expanded learning.
Potential uses of these resources include the possibility of an expanded summer school, student interventions, an extended learning day, after-school classes or tutoring, counseling services or furniture needs.
Stakeholder engagement has begun regarding the funding and next steps include finalizing a plan with the board of trustees in early May, creating the programs and hiring staff for the programs.
Day of the teacher
Each year the school board adopts a proclamation in honor of HUSD teachers for the California Day of the Teacher, which this year, is May 12.
The theme of this year’s day of the teacher is “California teachers: Cultivating minds and healing hearts.” The board will also issue a proclamation in honor of the district’s classified staff for the state’s classified school employees week, the week of May 16.
How to watch the meeting
To watch Wednesday’s meeting, click here: https://husd.zoom.us/j/84406241855?pwd=UVRkc1FkZ1FEd01BZTRBN2JwK1lwZz09.
To submit a public comment you can email Karen Mendonca at kmendonca@husd.com, or click the “Raise hand” icon at the bottom of your screen and wait for your name to be called during the public comment portion.
To view the agenda packet, visit: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/7588914444117301886.pdf?filename=April%2B21%252C%2B2021%2BBoard%2BPacket--.pdf.
