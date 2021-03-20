The Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) is working on plans for summer school and summer learning programs, and while figuring out schedules and COVID-19 protocols is tricky, the main challenge is teacher recruitment and staffing.
“Teachers are tired. Teachers are going to be our limiting factor here. It is possible that we’d have to open teaching positions to teachers who aren’t currently employed by the district,” said Erin Fender, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.
Fender said once summer school principals are hired they’ll be on the hiring team for recruiting and hiring teachers.
“There’s lots to do in the next six weeks,” Fender said of solidifying the district’s summer school plans.
Summer school was all online last year due to the pandemic, but the hope this year is to be able to do an in-person and hybrid learning method.
“We’re thinking things are going to go well this spring and that we’ll be able to continue in person,” Fender said.
The high school will have two three-week sessions hopefully taught by HUSD teachers.
Students will be able to earn up to two semesters worth of credits, which amounts to 10 credits. The courses that will be offered include ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th-grade English, Integrated Math I and Integrated Math II, Biology, Agriculture Biology and Spanish. There will also be online coursework for completing other graduation requirement subjects.
For high school summer school, Fender said the district hopes to serve between 80 to 100 students.
The two three-week sessions would run from June 15 to July 2 and July 12 to Aug. 6.
Classes would be from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday and according to the agenda item packet, the program would be very similar to last year’s program and would “hopefully be in person.”
Summer migrant education for grades 6-12 will continue to be offered through the Adelante program and is proposed to consist of a six-week distance learning program for credit deficient students through the Butte County Office of Education. The program is slated to run from June 21 to July 29.
The ninth-grade STEM Academy will be conducted in a hybrid method due to COVID and will mostly be classroom-based with Zoom meetings with industry and business leaders. The academy may be able to do a few outdoor visits of local businesses.
“It is going to look a little different,” Fender said. “It’s going to be a smaller number. Generally, we try to host about 20 students who are rising out of the 8th grade, but because of COVID, 12 to 15 students will be recruited.”
For junior high school summer learning the program will include two sessions from June 15 to July 2 and July 26 to Aug. 6. There’ll be at least one teacher/class in the areas of English Language Arts, Math, and the Bridge Program.
Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Healdsburg Elementary School summer learning will also have two sessions that will run from June 15 to July 2 and July 26 to Aug. 6 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Transportation and school lunches will be provided and students will be kept in stable groups.
Trustees asked how elementary students are invited to partake in summer school. Fender said data and conversations with teachers will drive those decisions.
“The data will drive it and the conversations with the teachers. The essential question is ‘Will the learning loss of this student be able to be rectified during a normal school year?’ We know that the repair that we need to do for all kids is probably a three-year process here, but we’ve paired some things down to the essential standards,” Fender said.
Bishop’s Ranch will also be available as a summer learning option for low-income fourth to sixth grade students, however, like the STEM Academy the Bishop’s Ranch program will be scaled back.
“They’ve been able to shift, but again it won’t be nearly as large as we have hosted in the past. I don’t have an exact number; they’re still doing some moving and seeing what they can pull off. In the past we had anywhere from 30 to 50 students up there, but it will probably be more like 20 to 30 students and the entire program will be spent outdoors. We’re pretty sure we’re going to be able to make it work,” Fender said.
