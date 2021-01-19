Early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, fire crews contained a 1.8-acre wildfire that broke out near the Geysers McCabe Plant on Monday night around 9:45 p.m. amid a high wind advisory and unseasonably warm temperatures.
The fire, called the Old Fire, did not threaten any structures and had a slow rate of spread as it backed down into a drainage.
According to a Tuesday afternoon update from Supervisor James Gore, the fire never left the Cal Pine facility and was able to keep a slow rate of spread because it never found the wind.
According to a Facebook update from Healdsburg City Councilmember Ariel Kelley, six engines, four tenders and three crews were dispatched to the fire.
“There are downed power lines that need to be secured by PG&E. The fire is not currently threatening any structures and it is not in the path of the wind,” Kelley said in the same post.
The fire was first reported to be between five and 10 acres.
In the same Facebook post Foppoli urged Windsor residents to call the town of Windsor at 707-838-1000 if anyone finds any downed trees, limbs or other debris that requires removal.
The national weather service high wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. tonight and warns of northerly 15 to 25 mph winds and wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph.
