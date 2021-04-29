The West Side Union School District Board of Trustees announced April 29 that they’ve reached an agreement to hire former Credo High School Assistant Director Rima Meechan to serve as West Side’s new principal and superintendent.
The school board anticipates the announcement and agreement to be finalized after a vote on Meechan’s contract at the next regularly scheduled school board meeting in May.
Current West Side Superintendent/Principal Kris Menlove will be departing West Side to move closer to their son and daughter-in-law in anticipation of becoming a first-time grandparent.
“West Side has been so wonderful! The board, community and staff have been so supportive,” Menlove said in a statement via email. “I have no doubt that the new superintendent-principal will be amazing.”
According to a press release from the school district, West Side School Board President Kristen Brodrick noted that Meechan stood out among many qualified applicants who applied for the position.
Meechan was selected for the role after a series of interviews and an interview with a panel of community members. Input on the superintendent/principal selection was also garnered from a community survey that was given to staff and community stakeholders.
Meechan, who has been a longtime educator, was born in Nova Scotia, Canada and lived in South America and England before moving to California, which has been her home for the past 25 years.
Meechan got her start in education working at the Roseland School District as a counselor and as a coordinator of the district-wide counseling program.
She then served as the principal of Sheppard Elementary School in Roseland School District. Later, she served as the superintendent/principal of the River Oak Charter School, a K-8 charter school in Ukiah Valley.
Meechan most recently held a position as the assistant director of Credo High School in Rohnert Park and also taught a graduate program at Sonoma State University.
In the West Side press release, Meechan said she is, “Very excited and honored to be joining her new West Side family.”
In addition to a community press release, news of the new superintendent/principal selection was posted on West Side’s “Bobchat,” an online forum for West Side news and announcements.
You can read the announcement here.
