The County of Sonoma has partnered with Curative to provide free self-administered COVID-19 tests every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Healdsburg Day Labor Center at the Healdsburg City Hall parking lot at 401 Grove St.
The tests are secure and free to Sonoma County residents and documentation status is neither requested or reported.
Walk-in appointments are limited, so folks are encouraged to book an appointment ahead of time at cur.tv/Healdsburg.
Appointments open up every Sunday for the following Wednesday.
If you have insurance bring your information with you to the appointment. For more information, go to www.curative.com.
If you have questions, call 888-702-9042 or email support@curative.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.