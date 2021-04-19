Help first responders evacuate neighborhoods quickly during a disaster
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department is giving away evacuation tags to residents living in unincorporated Sonoma County and their contract cities, Sonoma and Windsor. Evacuation tags are a new tool to help first responders more quickly ensure that neighborhoods are evacuated during a disaster.
Residents tie the tag in a location that is highly visible when they evacuate, saving time during an emergency since first responders don’t have to tie their own ribbon on the property and they can immediately move on to check the next home.
“We’ve learned that seconds can count during evacuations and we are excited to bring this new time-saving tool to our residents,” said the department in a statement
Each tag comes with a bilingual instruction flyer. There are several ways to get an evacuation tag.
The first it to stop by one of the COVID-safe drive-thru distribution sites, at the dates and times listed below.
Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
-Wine Country Radio (3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa)
-Sonoma County Fire District, Station. 8 (Bennett Valley) (6161 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa)
-CalFire Glen Ellen Station (14000 Hwy. 12, Glen Ellen)
-Sonoma Valley Fire Dept. Station. 3 (1 Agua Caliente Rd W., Sonoma)
-CalFire Petaluma Station (655 Lohrman Ln., Petaluma)
Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
-Sonoma County Fire District Station. 3 (Windsor) (8600 Windsor Rd., Windsor)
-CalFire Healdsburg Station (17475 Fredson Rd., Geyserville)
-Geyserville Park N Ride on Remmel Rd. (Hwy. 128/Remmel Rd. One block east of Geyserville Ave. next to the railroad tracks)
-CalFire Sea Ranch Station (960 Annapolis Rd., Sea Ranch)
Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
-Graton Fire Department (3750 Gravenstein Hwy N., Sebastopol)
-Luther Burbank Center (50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa)
-CalFire Cazadero Station 45 (4600 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero)
-Sheriff's Office River Substation (16225 First St, Guerneville)
-Bodega Bay Community Center (2255 Hwy. 1, Bodega Bay)
The second is to stop by one of the sheriff’s department stations during business hours:
-Main Office (2796 Ventura Avenue, Santa Rosa)
-Main Adult Detention Facility (2777 Ventura Avenue, Santa Rosa)
-Valley Substation (810 B Grove Street, Sonoma)
-River Substation (16225 First Street, Guerneville)
-Sonoma Police Department (175 First Street West, Sonoma)
-Windsor Police Department (9291 Old Redwood Highway, Bldg. 300, Windsor)
For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, go to: sonomasheriff.org/evac
