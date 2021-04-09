After over a year of distance learning, West Side School students returned to campus on Monday, April 5, for in-person learning.
West Side School is a K-6 school in the Westside Union School District serving children in the Felta, West Side and western Healdsburg areas.
Students are only attending school from 8:25 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and arrive and depart school in staggered times based on last names in alphabetical order.
“We are very excited to have students on campus, and also look forward to continuing to support the students who are remaining in modified distance learning for the remainder of the school year,” West Side Principal Kris Menlove said in a letter to the community.
