Reclaimed animals
April 12: The male, black/white Chihuahua brought in on April 10 was reclaimed by his owner.
Adopted animals
April 13: Rambo, a male orange tabby cat, was adopted.
April 13: Daisy, a female brown tabby cat, was adopted.
April 14: Basil, a female black cat, was adopted.
April 15: Squeaky and Calamity, two female cats, were adopted together.
April 17: Chatwin, a male brown tabby cat, was adopted.
April 17: Cleo, female tortoise shell cat, was adopted.
