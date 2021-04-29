Incoming animals
April 24: A male, black/grey Chihuahua was found on Quail Court and Canary Court and brought in as a stray.
April 25: A male, yellow Labrador was found on Spur Ridge Lane and Parkland Farms Boulevard and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
April 21: Domino, a male black/white cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
April 24: The male, black/white Chihuahua was reclaimed by his owner. April 25: The male, yellow Labrador was reclaimed by his owner.
