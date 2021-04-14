Incoming animals
April 10: A male black/white Chihuahua was found on Raven Court and Heron Drive and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
April 5: Sage, a female black/white cat, was adopted.
April 6: Truffle Fluffle and Meowcarooon, two brown tabby cats, were adopted together.
April 7: Chonk, a male brown/white Staffordshire Bull Terrier/mix, was adopted.
April 7: Cannoli Snuggle Biscuits, a female, black cat, was adopted.
April 10: Whitman, a male tan/white terrier/mix, was adopted.
April 10: Tiffany, a female white/brown tabby cat, was adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.