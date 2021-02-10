Incoming animals
Feb. 5: A female Golden Retriever was found on Grant Street and Kinley Lane and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Feb. 1: Yadira, a female shepherd/Pit Bull mix, was adopted,
Feb. 3: Princess Jelly Bean III, a female parakeet, was adopted.
Feb. 4: Michael, a male black/white cat, was adopted.
Feb. 6: Chloe, a female black cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Feb. 1: The stray, male German Shepherd, brought in on Jan. 30, was returned to his owner.
Feb. 5: The stray female Golden Retriever was returned to her owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.