Incoming animals
March 1: A female Siamese cat was found on Center Street and Grant Street and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
March 1: Hermione, a female tortoiseshell cat, was adopted.
March 1: Miu Miu, a female black/white cat, was adopted.
March 1: Muffin, a male grey/white cat, was adopted.
March 3: Steve and Penny, two adult cats, were adopted together. March 3: Conrad, a male black/white cat, was adopted.
March 5: Stella and Willow, two adult cats, were adopted together.
