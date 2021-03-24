Incoming animals
March 15: A female brown/white French bulldog was found on Grant Street and Brown Street and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
March 15: Mork and Mindy, two adult dogs, were adopted together. March 19: Lance, a male black cat, was adopted.
March 20: Roma, a female tortie-tabby cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
March 15: The female brown/white French bulldog was reclaimed by her owner.
