Incoming animals
March 23: A male tan terrier mix was found on Matheson Street and University Avenue and brought in as a stray.
March 24: A female tan Chihuahua mix was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Kennedy Lane and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
March 22: Murphy and Guinness, two male cats, were adopted together.
March 22: Chip, a male gray tabby/white cat, was adopted.
March 23: Murray, a male gray tabby cat was adopted.
March 23: Banana Muffins, a male gray/white cat, was adopted.
March 25: Fay, a female tortoiseshell cat, was adopted.
March 26: Ellie, a female Great Pyrenees/mix, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
March 27: The female tan Chihuahua mix was reclaimed by her owner.
