Incoming animals
March 8: A male, grey tabby cat was found on Fitch Street and Sun Court and brought in as a stray.
March 10: A male, black cat was found on Kennedy Lane and Healdsburg Avenue and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
March 11: Blossom, a female Siamese cat, was adopted.
March 11: Olive, a female Angora rabbit, was adopted.
March 12: Ricky, a male American rabbit, was adopted.
March 13: Sunflower, a female grey tabby cat, was adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.