Incoming animals
May 12: A cockatiel was found on Healdsburg Avenue and March Avenue and brought in as a stray.
May 12: A male, black/white terrier mix was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Piper Street and brought in as a stray.
May 15: A female red/white dachshund was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Front Street and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
May 10: Dasher and Jasper, two male cats, were adopted together.
May 12: Hershey and Kisses, two female guinea pigs, were adopted together.
May 12: Vernita Green, a female brown tabby cat, was adopted.
May 13: Dora, a female brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
May 13: Backpack, a male orange tabby kitten, was adopted.
May 14: Map, a male orange tabby kitten, was adopted.
May 15: Vincent van Gogh, a male white/grey cat, was adopted,
Reclaimed animals
May 13: The male, black/white terrier mix was reclaimed by his owner.
