Adopted animals
May 18: Duchess, a female Siamese cat, was adopted.
May 18: Toothless, a male black cat, was adopted.
May 22: Argus, a male orange tabby kitten, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
May 17: The female, red/white dachshund that was brought in on May 15 was reclaimed by her owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.