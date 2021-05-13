Incoming animals
May 8: A male, black/white cat was found on Mill Street and Healdsburg Avenue and brought in as a stray.
May 8: A male, tan/black Chihuahua was found on University Street and Sherman Street and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
May 3: Clover, a female brown tabby cat, was adopted.
May 4: Mickey, a male Chihuahua mix, was adopted.
May 4: Hudson, a male Chihuahua/terrier mix, was adopted.
May 5: Alexander, a male grey cat, was adopted.
May 8: Indy, a female black cat, was adopted.
May 8: Misty, a female white cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
May 8: The male, tan/black Chihuahua was reclaimed by his owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.