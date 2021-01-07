Adopted animals
Dec. 28: Spongebob, a male, black kitten, was adopted.
Dec. 28: Benny, a male orange tabby/white cat, was adopted.
Dec.28: Tibbs, a male, brown tabby cat, was adopted.
Dec. 29: Rylee, a female, gray tabby cat, was adopted.
Dec. 30: Violet, a female, gray tabby cat, was adopted.
Dec. 30: Meliah, a female, Siamese cat, was adopted.
Dec. 31: Lily, a female black/white cat, was adopted.
Dec. 31: Michael, a male, black/white cat, was adopted.
Dec. 31: Emily, a female brown tabby cat, was adopted.
Jan. 2: Max Jr., a male, black/white cat, was adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.