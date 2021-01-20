Incoming animals
Jan. 12: A female blue brindle/white Pit Bull/mix was found on East Street and Alley 4 and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Jan. 11: Maggie, a female, black/white kitten, was adopted.
Jan. 12: Fennec, a male Siamese kitten, was adopted.
Jan. 13: Sabrina, a female calico cat, was adopted.
Jan. 14: Sasha, a female calico cat, was adopted.
Jan. 16: Parker, a male orange tabby/white cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Jan. 12: The female blue brindle/white Pit Bull/mix was returned to her owner.
