healdsburg animal shelter
Photo courtesy Humane Society of Sonoma County

Incoming animals

Jan. 12: A female blue brindle/white Pit Bull/mix was found on East Street and Alley 4 and brought in as a stray.

Adopted animals

Jan. 11: Maggie, a female, black/white kitten, was adopted.

Jan. 12: Fennec, a male Siamese kitten, was adopted.

Jan. 13: Sabrina, a female calico cat, was adopted. 

Jan. 14: Sasha, a female calico cat, was adopted.

Jan. 16: Parker, a male orange tabby/white cat, was adopted.

Reclaimed animals

Jan. 12: The female blue brindle/white Pit Bull/mix was returned to her owner.

