Incoming animals
Jan. 19: A female grey Pit Bull/mix was found on Westside Road and brought in as a stray.
Jan. 19: A male black Labrador Retriever was found on Bridle Path and Saddle Draw and brought in as a stray.
Jan. 21: A male Hound was found on March Avenue and Prentice Drive and brought in as a stray.
Jan. 23: A blue/grey parakeet was found on Healdsburg and Parkland Farms Avenue and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Jan. 19: Brigitte, a female, brown tabby cat, was adopted.
Jan. 20: Misha, a female, brown tabby/white cat, was adopted.
Jan. 23: Abbey, a female, brindle Pit Bull/mix, was adopted.
Jan. 23: Ryker, a male Shepherd/Pit Bull mix, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Jan. 19: The female grey Pit Bull/mix was returned to her owner.
Jan. 19: The male Labrador Retriever was returned to his owner.
Jan 22: The male hound was returned to his owner.
