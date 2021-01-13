Incoming animals
Jan 5: A male brown tabby cat was found on University and Lincoln Street and brought in as a stray.
Jan. 5: A female black Shepherd/mix was found on Fuchsia Way and Lupine Road and brought in as a stray.
Jan. 7: A male black/gray Australian Cattle Dog/mix was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Plaza Street and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Jan. 4: Fitz and Bond, two male cats, were adopted together.
Jan. 4: Sabrina, a female, orange tabby cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Jan. 5: The male brown tabby cat was returned to his owner.
Jan. 5: The female Shepherd/mix was returned to her owner.
Jan. 7: The male Australian Shepherd/mix was returned to his owner.
