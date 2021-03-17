After a series of public outreach meetings and in-depth work with the Healdsburg Creative Leadership Team and the Cultural Planning consulting group, the city’s arts and culture draft master plan is starting to take shape.
The draft plan, which has been in the works since 2019, identifies five main goals: build a structural foundation for arts and culture, enrich cultural experiences for visitors and the community, foster and grow an inclusive and creative economy, advance art in the public realm and support the development of arts and cultural spaces.
“An arts and culture plan doesn’t exist in every city. We’re lucky enough to be going through this process for the first time,” said Community Services Recreation Manager, Dave Jahns. “The overarching goal is to create a plan that serves as the city’s long term framework to support our existing community partners, artists, organizations and businesses and engage the overall community in how we can create a comprehensive plan to develop a future for additional opportunities in Healdsburg, and explore the artistic identity of Healdsburg and explore the needs and vision for community arts spaces.”
When crafting the plan, which has been named “Elevate Healdsburg,” the creative team and the consulting group relied heavily on community input and ideas learned from virtual meetings and workshops.
The process kicked off in July of 2019 with the convening of the 30-member Creative Leadership Team and the selection of the Cultural Planning Group firm who were charged with guiding the planning and outreach process.
Throughout the summer of 2019 and the fall of 2020 there were 14 Creative Leadership Team meetings, four in-person site visits by the Cultural Planning Group, 45 community meetings and stakeholder interviews where over 100 community members were interviewed, several cultural and facilities field trips aimed at garnering ideas from other cities, and a presentation on history and current impacts of public art and on current cultural trends.
The most recent community outreach meeting was held on March 11. Prior to that, on March 10, the city held an arts and culture outreach meeting for students and youth and on March 9 the city held two general arts and culture outreach meetings, one in English and one in Spanish.
During these meetings, facilitators asked attendees what they like about the current state of arts and culture in the city, what they would want to change, keep, or build upon and how they would reach those goals.
They also discussed the city’s arts and culture strengths and flaws.
According to David Plettner-Saunders with the Cultural Planning Group consulting group, strengths included already having a vital arts and creative community, having a long history and heritage, having a collective community spirit and a small-town sense of place, having a rich culinary, wine and agriculture culture and having a philanthropic community.
On the other hand, residents said the city needs to improve on bridging generational and cultural divides and focus on inclusion and opportunity for all residents. Other feedback surrounded the need to expand public art and develop more opportunities for creative cross-cultural and youth collaborations.
Others said artists should be encouraged to take larger roles in community planning and that it would be good to facilitate resource sharing with arts organizations while addressing accessibility and affordability for artists and crafters.
Based on all of the community input and information received the five-point draft plan started to shape up.
During the March 11 meeting Plettner-Saunders explained that the plan is approximately a seven-year plan with short, mid and long-term goals.
“Each goal has corresponding strategies and actions. The goals are the ‘what’ and the strategies are the ‘how.’ Once we’ve heard back from the community on this draft we’ll prepare an implementation plan that includes near term actions, mid-term goals that are a little more complicated but should be started in maybe three to five years, and a plan wouldn’t be a good plan without ambitious aspirational goals that require more time and planning,” Plettner-Saunders said.
Goal 1, build a structural foundation in city government for arts and culture, has several strategies including creating an arts and culture commission and an arts agency, procuring more staffing and financial support for an arts and culture office, expanding the city’s existing art and cultural programs, creating a grants and public art program and having an artist in residency in city government in order to propose arts projects in different areas of town. The other main strategy is to emphasize the importance of cultural equity and develop policies for equity, diversity and inclusion.
Marcus Shelby, the artistic director of Healdsburg Jazz and a member of the creative work team, said of the goal and its strategies, “I think this is exactly the vision we need to work together to realize this.”
Goal 2, to enrich cultural experiences for all, also has several strategies, including developing distinctive cross sector collaborations with arts and cultural experiences, creating artist residencies where folks can come to Healdsburg to craft and create, creating gallery tours that are intertwined with culinary and other local crafts, having an art seat on the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce in order to cross-collaborate with businesses, promoting local arts and experiences to residents, and elevating the value of the arts in the mind of the public through public awareness initiatives.
Christina Stafford, the owner of the Stafford Gallery and a member of the creative team, voiced that cross collaboration with various artists would be great for Healdsburg since the city has such a rich background in various artisanal crafts.
Goal 3, to foster growth and an inclusive and creative community, has strategies to help cultivate the next generation of artists by supporting and developing internship and apprenticeship opportunities and supporting the development of affordable artists work-live and workspaces. The goal also aims to enrich cultural opportunities for both visitors and residents.
While the city already partners with the Voigt Family Sculpture Foundation for public art, residents want more public art since it’s an art form that’s easily accessible for everyone.
Goal 4 seeks to advance the city’s public art by expanding the current public art program, identifying a required arts fund, developing a long-term public art master plan and developing creative placemaking initiatives for all Healdsburg neighborhoods.
Lastly, Goal 5 advances development of arts and cultural places by creating a network of multiple interconnected venues and districts and facilitating solutions for existing cultural space in town.
“Rather than concentrate the arts in one or two buildings as other cities have done, the nature of Healdsburg is smaller-scale and connected, so this means expanding what’s offered at the community center, exploring the development of an incubator for younger artists and exploring the development of affordable artist live-work space. Strategy number two is for the city to bring together development and funding partners that will facility cultural facilities projects that bubble up from the community,” Plettner-Saunders explained.
The next steps in the master planning process includes conducting a resident survey on the draft plan. The survey will be available through March.
“You can continue to give feedback. Our biggest tool to do that over the next few weeks is we do have a survey that we’d like everybody in the community to take. It’s really important that we get responses on this to make sure that the (Arts and culture) plan accurately reflects Healdsburg as a community,” Jahns said.
The survey is in both English and Spanish and takes about 10 minutes to complete. To take the survey, visit: http://bit.ly/healdsburgartsurvey .
