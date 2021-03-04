The Healdsburg City Council voted unanimously at their most recent meeting on March 1 to extend the first repayment date of the city’s small business sustainability (SBS) loan program from May 1 to Nov. 1, 2021.
Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez had to recuse himself from the item because he had a financial conflict of interest since he applied and received a loan from the program for his business, Noble Folk.
In response to businesses struggling with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 the city launched the SBS loan program in April of 2020.
$600,000 from the Measure V fund was allocated to the program and up to $15,000 was offered to small brick and mortar businesses with six to 25 full-time employees. Loans were awarded to over 90 applicants with over 50% of the loans tentatively awarded to microbusinesses with five or less full-time employees.
The loan’s first repayment date was scheduled for May 1, 2021, however, due to the ongoing economic impacts of COVID, city staff thought it would be best to extend the first repayment date to Nov. 1, 2021.
“Due to the ongoing impacts the stay-at-home orders have had on our business community and the uncertainty that most businesses still face during this pandemic, staff believes that it is important to continue to assist local businesses by delaying the first repayment date for the SBS loans to Nov. 1,” according to the agenda item packet.
Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell asked if they could extend the first repayment date until the end of the year to December 2021. City Manager Jeff Kay said they could do that, but they’d have to notify the loan recipients of the change.
Councilmember David Hagele said he didn’t have an issue with the Nov. 1 date and said they could always change it if they wanted to.
With that, the motion was made to extend the repayment date to Nov. 1, 2021 and the motion carried in a 4-0 vote.
Council approves new electric energy efficiency goals
During the Monday meeting the city council also unanimously approved new electric energy efficiency targets of 0.40% of the city’s total projected electric load in 2022, decreasing to 0.15% in 2031.
According to Felicia Smith, the city’s utility conservation analyst, non-residential electric accounts make up 20% of all total electric accounts in Healdsburg and account for about 60% of city-wide electricity usage.
According to the agenda item report, “The goals are market potential savings based on ‘net’ savings rather than ‘gross’ savings. This means they do not include the energy savings that would have occurred in the absence of utility incentives, and therefore most accurately reflect the energy efficiency savings attributable to Healdsburg’s programs.”
Strategies for achieving the above energy efficiency goals include making the public aware of the several energy efficiency rebates and programs the city offers, and increasing awareness on energy efficiency.
Commercial energy efficiency programs include rebates for commercial LED lighting upgrades, free commercial installation of refrigeration components like gaskets, motors and LEDs and site-specific energy efficiency improvements such as heating, ventilation and air condition (HVAC) upgrades, or motor replacement.
Residential energy efficiency programs include rebates for the installation of a heat pump HVAC system and HVAC tune-ups, rebates for insulation and window upgrades and rebates for smart thermostats, close washers and pool pumps.
Income qualified utility assistance related energy efficiency programs include rebates for high-efficiency appliances for heat pump water heaters, refrigerators, clothes washers and dryers and free installation of attic insulation for eligible customers.
The requirement for laying out annual electric energy efficiency goals stems from California Senate Bill 1037. The bill was signed into law in 2005 and established several important policies on energy efficiency and among the many provisions of the law is a statewide commitment to cost-effective and feasible energy efficiency, with the expectation that all utilities consider energy efficiency before investing in other resources to meet demand.
An assembly bill in 2021 added to these policies by requiring the establishment of 10-year energy efficiency targets on a quadrennial basis according to the agenda item report.
In some years the city has far exceeded its annual goals, whereas in other years the target was not achieved.
Despite missing some goals, from 2016 to 2020 the average annual savings was 563-megawatt hour (MWH) per year. The average target was 532 MWH per year, according to Smith.
Welcome to the discussion.
