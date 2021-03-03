Healdsburg Senior Center helps with vaccine roll-out
The Healdsburg Senior Center is working with Alliance Medical Center to provide vaccines to Healdsburg’s older adults.
Community services staff is helping to identify seniors in the community who are in need of scheduling appointments and for those seniors who’ve experienced challenges in securing an appointment.
DASH (Drivers Assisting Seniors in Healdsburg) volunteers are also giving local seniors rides to and from vaccine appointments when needed (if you know a Healdsburg senior who needs a ride to their vaccine appointment email senior@cityofhealdsburg.org or call 707-431-3324).
Healdsburg’s Alliance Medical Center began its local vaccine clinic on Feb. 6 and since then has given a first dose to over 3,300 people, 1,150 of whom are over the age of 65.
Red Cross Month
Ahead of the annual Red Cross Giving Day on March 24, the local North Bay Red Cross chapter is reminding folks how they can give back and help their community.
Folks can make a donation to support Red Cross disaster relief efforts at redcross.org/GivingDay. The donation will be part of the Red Cross Giving Day to aid families in need across the country.
People can also volunteer by working at a blood donor site, joining a disaster action team, or by volunteering virtually at home.
According to a Red Cross North Bay chapter press release, the organization’s efforts are 90% volunteer powered.
To find local volunteer opportunities, visit: redcross.org/VolunteerToday.
If you’re healthy and feeling well then you can also give blood at a Red Cross donation site. To find a donation site, visit: RedCrossBlood.org.
If you don’t want to donate blood you can always attend a CPR class or learn first aid. The Red Cross is also offering psychological first aid courses for dealing with COVID-19. Classes may range in costs between $20 and $80 depending on the course of study and session time.
To check out the classes they offer, visit: redcross.org/TakeAClass.
"Every day, people in our community rely on Red Cross volunteers for support," Jeff Baumgartner, Executive Director of the North Bay Chapter of the American Red Cross, said in a statement. "With families forced to cope with the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, many in our communities have stepped up to provide comfort and care through the Red Cross, and we could not be more grateful. Join us – you too can support your community."
Healdsburg water treatment plant recognized
They say there’s a medal for everything… The Small Water Treatment Plant of the Year Award was awarded to the city’s water treatment plant by the Redwood Empire section of the California Water Environment Association.
The treatment facility was selected by the association’s board members after a comprehensive review of the nomination application submitted by the plant’s foreman David Hambly.
The facility treats and recycles wastewater so it can be reused for vineyard irrigation and construction.
Arts and culture master plan community engagement
As part of the city’s arts and culture master planning process, the Healdsburg Community Services department is hosting a series of virtual public workshops starting March 8.
Participants will offer feedback during these workshops and help shape the future of arts and culture in Healdsburg.
The workshop dates are as follows:
-March 8, 6 p.m., History and trends in public art
-March 9, 4 p.m., Community conversation #1
-March 9, 6 p.m., Conversación Comunitaria #2 (facilitated by Corazón Healdsburg)
-March 10, 4 p.m., Youth and student panel discussion
-March 11, 6 p.m., Community conversation #3
All discussions will be held on Zoom and live streamed on Facebook. To learn more about the arts and culture master planning process, visit, https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/891/Arts-and-Culture-Master-Plan .
Foss Creek pathway extension
Work to extend the Foss Creek pathway to the intersection of Grove Street and Healdsburg Avenue will begin in early April.
The construction will extend the pathway another mile starting from the flood control detention basin at the skate park and ending at Healdsburg Avenue and Grove Street.
“Once this project is complete, there will be a dedicated pedestrian and cyclist connection from the northern area of the city near Dry Creek Road to the southern area, beyond downtown. The pathway will include lighting and a prefabricated steel truss bridge where the path will cross over Foss Creek. At Dry Creek Road, a signalized pedestrian crossing will be installed so cyclists and pedestrians can activate a signal to stop traffic,” according to the most recent Healdsburg city manager update.
Construction is expected to take eight months depending on weather conditions. During construction, driving on portions of Dry Creek Road and Grove Street may be affected.
Construction hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
