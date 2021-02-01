Local road safety plan
The city of Healdsburg is preparing a local roadway safety plan to help identify and analyze areas in Healdsburg with known traffic collisions and to evaluate possible high-risk locations and create measures to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.
According to the Federal Highway Administration at least 40% of all vehicle fatalities are on local roads. Local road safety plans can create targeted solutions that help mitigate safety concerns.
With help from a state grant the city recently contracted with GHD Inc. to create a safety plan and folks can provide input via an interactive map and survey here: https://lrsp.mysocialpinpoint.com/healdsburg.
Residents can interact with a map of the town and identify areas where they might have a road safety concern and take a project survey.
The survey will be available until Feb. 28.
Water supply update
Drought conditions still continue despite recent rains. Lake Mendocino, which supplements Healdsburg’s drinking water, is at 40% of its targeted storage levels.
With this in mind, the city is encouraging folks to conserve water with these tips:
● Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth. Faucets use about 2.2 gallons per minute, so it adds up.
● Place extra buckets and tubs outside during rain events for rainwater capture to water houseplants and flush toilets.
● Replace old toilets with low-flow models. Doing so can cut water use in half and is eligible for cash back from Healdsburg’s water-conservation rebate program.
Russian River friendly landscaping workshop
The Russian River Watershed Association is hosting a free virtual landscaping workshop series from Feb. 2 - 3.
During the workshop folks will learn how to reduce wildfire risk with certain landscaping materials, how to conserve water, prevent erosion, increase biodiversity, and sequester carbon.
Register for the workshop here: https://bit.ly/3ae5RvD.
Road work ahead on Healdsburg Avenue
The developer of the Mill Creek District — a mixed-use housing project — began utility, water, sewer and roadway work last week on Healdsburg Avenue south of the roundabout to Exchange Avenue and this work is slated to last through April.
Two lanes of traffic will remain open at all times and there’s also a bicycle and pedestrian handling plan in effect for the area with “share the road” signs going up along Healdsburg Avenue for cyclists who can detour around the work zone via Front Street.
