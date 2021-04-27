Upcoming vaccination clinic
Alliance Medical Center is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to community members at Healdsburg High School on Wednesday, April 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. The high school is located at 1024 Prince Ave., Healdsburg.
For more information on where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Sonoma County, visit:https://socoemergency.org/.../vaccine-information/clinics/
Healdsburg’s electricity mix is becoming more sustainable
In most years, the city’s electricity from its own electric utility ranges between 50% and 60% carbon-free, but with the addition of the city’s floating solar array, an additional large-scale solar project set to come online in 2022 and a contract for more in-state hydroelectric generation, Healdsburg’s electricity will further continue to cut carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions.
Additionally, the city and the Northern California Power Agency are working on developing green hydrogen that can be used at the Lodi Energy Center to fill energy demands when solar and hydro-energy are not available, according to a Healdsburg city manager update.
Weed abatement inspections have started
Earlier last week the Healdsburg Fire Department started their annual weed abatement inspections on residential and commercial properties.
At the May 17 Healdsburg City Council meeting, nuisances will be declared on city properties that fail to cut back their fire fuels. Final inspections will be completed in the first week of June. Now is the time to cut back dead and overgrown vegetation and to create defensible space around your home.
For questions on the weed abatement process, call Healdsburg Fire Marshal Linda Collister at 707-431-3125.
Reporting repaired leaks might save you money
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the average household with water leaks wastes around 10,000 gallons of water per year.
With that in mind, the city of Healdsburg is encouraging residents to check their homes for water leaks. Common household leaks include worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets and other leaking valves.
If you’ve recently repaired one of these leaks you may be eligible for a water leak adjustment from the city’s utility billing department.
According to the city, the department will consider excess usage from the water leak when calculating utility customers’ seasonal sewer average (SSA), which drives future sewer billing. SSA rates are calculated using four months of water usage from January to April.
To learn how to fix common leaks go here. To report repaired leaks, call the Healdsburg utility billing department at 707-431-3171 or email utilitybilling@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
City-run summer camps and activities are starting
Registration is now open for Summer Camp HBG, a city-run traditional summer day camp program for kids ages 2.5 to 11. Participants will get to enjoy games, arts and crafts, songs, cooking, STEM projects and more. The camp also offers full and half day options.
For more information or to register, visit the Healdsburg Community Center, or call them at 707-431-330, or go to:www.cityofhealdsburg.org/summer2021.
For older adults, the Healdsburg Senior Center recently launched a series of Hasya Yoga classes, known as “Happy Yoga.” This particular type of yoga uses humor and playful exercises to increase endorphin circulation and help improve stress and blood flow and strengthen the immune system.
For more information on the yoga series contact the senior center at 707-431-3324, or email, senior@cityofhealdsburg.org.
What about summer events?
The city of Healdsburg and the city community services department is working with the county and exploring current COVID-19 guidelines to determine what annual summer events, such as the FFA parade and auction, can occur this summer.
According to a Healdsburg city manager report from the April 19 Healdsburg City Council meeting, the FFA market and auction will take place, however, the event will be heavily modified.
The FFA fair board received word that the FFA Twilight Parade and the traditional fair will not be allowed this year, however, the board will host a modified market and show that will focus on a live and virtual auction.
The popular Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series will not have any concerts in June due to uncertainty with health orders and budget cuts to the city’s community services department.
According to the city manager update, if funding becomes available and if health orders allow, a plan is in place to implement a very limited concert series that could begin in July or August. You can check the city’s community services website for future updates on the concert series.
In terms of the annual Fourth of July celebration, the city is working with the American Legion and waiting on clarification from the state and county in regard to the possibility of having a fireworks and Fourth of July celebration. Check back on the city’s main website for updates.
