Responding quickly to the continued toll COVID-19 has taken on the community, Healdsburg Forever, a locally focused community foundation and endowment, recently distributed $300,000 in funding to five nonprofits and one nonprofit/city partnership program.
“In a time of urgency, the Healdsburg Forever board listened to local nonprofits and community leaders and acted very swiftly in a spirit of partnership and service to the critical needs of our community. This ‘trust-based philosophy’ relies on continued engagement, adaptability, creativity and dialogue with our nonprofits to address evolving priorities,” said Carol Beattie, board chair of Healdsburg Forever.
Thanks to a community of donors, including a $150,000 challenge grant from Community Foundation Sonoma County, these funds will strengthen the efforts of the nonprofits by building stronger foundations and offer meaningful and innovative solutions to respond to the tough issues that impact our community’s most vulnerable citizens.
Healdsburg Forever will be helping support the following organizations that are tackling the staggering problems related to the pandemic like job loss, food insecurity, homelessness, disruption to education, vaccine clinics, the threat of eviction and so much more.
Grant recipients:
● Corazón Healdsburg – For direct financial assistance to their clients.
●Redwood Empire Food Bank — To meet the increased need for food insecurity.
●Alliance Medical Center — To bring vaccination clinics to the underserved and elderly.
●Legal Aid Sonoma County —To provide bilingual eviction prevention and tenant stabilization.
●Reach for Home —To fund the winter shelter for the homeless and help with rent and utilities.
●Camp HBG — A city partnership with Corazón Healdsburg to support qualifying families with a safe place for their children to learn and socialize, enabling them to work.
“Whether it's a wildfire or a pandemic, we know that disasters impact some in our community more than others. We're deeply grateful for the grants from Healdsburg Forever as we work to support those in our community hardest hit by these challenging times. Together we are creating a more resilient and equitable Healdsburg,” said Glaydon de Freitas Filho, chief executive officer of Corazón Healdsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.